Arsenal could complete the signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this week, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international looks set to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

The Gunners looked to test West Ham's resolve last week with an opening offer of £90m for Rice, according to the Telegraph.

However, the Hammers are reportedly looking to offload Rice for at least £100m, with the report adding that Manchester City remain in the race.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal still expect to secure the signing of Rice, despite their first bid being rejected.

If the multiple stories of Rice potentially leaving the London Stadium wasn't enough, West Ham chairman David Sullivan recently spoke about Rice's future at the club.

When asked whether West Ham's Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina was the last time we'd see Rice in a Hammers shirt, Sullivan told talkSPORT: "I think it has to be. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season. In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement - or several replacements."

What has Brown said about Rice?

Brown has suggested that it wouldn't be a surprise if Arsenal completed the signing of Rice this week.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think all sides actually want this done pretty quickly. So, it's not impossible it does happen this week. Arsenal don't really want anybody else to suddenly come in and rival them in the bidding process.

"West Ham want Rice's future sorted as soon as possible, and obviously that's the same for Rice himself."

Why are Arsenal looking to sign Rice?

Not only are the futures of some of Arsenal's current crop of midfielders uncertain, but Rice could arguably slot in and become a guaranteed starter even if the players remain at the club.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently confirmed that Granit Xhaka is close to agreeing a deal to join Bayer Leverkusen, with the Gunners open to offloading Thomas Partey for the right price.

Only two players in the Premier League averaged more interceptions than Declan Rice in the 2022/2023 campaign, whilst he also managed 2.1 tackles and 1.5 clearances per game, according to WhoScored, so there's no doubt he could help shore up Arsenal's midfield.