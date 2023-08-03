Highlights Arsenal's newest signing Declan Rice impressed in a more advanced role in their pre-season friendly against Monaco.

Rice expressed his gratitude to the home fans for their support after the game, saying he loved his first minutes at the Emirates and is excited about the team's progress.

Arteta sees Rice's versatility as a major asset and plans to use him in different positions throughout the season, which could see him operating as an attacking midfielder more often.

Arsenal’s newest signing Declan Rice operated in a more advanced role in their last pre-season friendly against AS Monaco and the footage of his highlights has gone viral.

For the first time since his staggering £105m arrival, the former West Ham United captain made his first appearance in front of the home faithful.

Rice thanked the home fans for their support via Twitter after the game.

The 43-cap England international is used to being told to anchor the midfield in order to break up play and spruce his side into attacks, though Mikel Arteta’s newfound idea gave Rice ample license to roam forward.

Thomas Partey deputised for Rice at the base of the midfield which, in turn, allowed Rice to advance further up field. Arteta’s interesting choice paid off, too, as Rice completed 100% of his long balls and 35 of his 37 attempted passes, per FotMob.

The new face in north London was replaced by another new face, Kai Havertz, on the 62nd mark as Arteta made wholesale changes.

To his manager’s delight, Rice shined in his newfound role – which means we may see more of Rice operating in the No.8 role more often in 2023/24.

Read what the Spanish boss had to say after the game below.

VIDEO: Rice's highlights vs Monaco

Following his side’s victory against the French side - albeit 5-4 on penalties – Rice’s boss Arteta has showered him with praise.

“I think he has the versatility to play different roles, and it’s something that we want to do, especially to maximise the qualities that we have with other players, and they have the ability to play together, and in certain games, we’ll use him in other positions,” he said.

“He played more advanced, he played more as an attacking midfielder. It was the first that he’s played there. He’s on the journey to get back to his best and adapt to the team.”

However, Rice had previously made a comment on a potential positional change at his new employers, admitting it would “take time” to redefine his position, but believes he “can improve tenfold” under the watchful eye of Arteta.

“Genuinely, in the last 10 days, I have been blown away by how he is constantly thinking about football, how he is so oriented to win,” Rice told The Telegraph. “How everyone is all in the same direction to win, to be together.”

“The positional sense of not being on the same line, not coming towards the ball too early, staying away from it and creating space for others,” he added. “It’s so much to take in.”

“I genuinely feel like the next football match I will watch, I will watch it in a completely different way. Usually, I just watch football for the fun of it. Now I am probably going to watch the tactical aspect.”

“I am not going to learn it in two weeks. It is going to take some time but, once I have got it, and once I add the stuff he [Arteta] wants to my game, along with my qualities, hopefully I can improve tenfold.”

How could Arsenal’s midfield line-up this season?

Seeing as Arteta’s experimental side is coming to the surface during the club’s pre-season campaign, fans of the north Londoners are unsure how they will set up when they face Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the 2023/24 season.

A contest with Manchester City in the Community Shield this weekend is the next order of business, however, and so it will be interesting to see how the Spaniard lines up with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland to contain.

During Gunner’s test against Monaco, Partey and Rice forged quite a relationship, though it seems the former could be on the move before the window shuts.

According to Daily Express, the 30-year-old had agreed on terms with an unnamed club from Saudi Arabia, though MailOnline claimed Juventus had snared a £17m deal for the Ghanaian midfielder after he snubbed offers from the Middle East.

Should Partey choose to stay and fight for his place under Arteta, he could serve as the deepest midfielder, with the likes of Rice, Havertz and Martin Odegaard ahead of him, though if he leaves, Rice will surely play as the No.6.

Odegaard will inevitably be a nailed-on starter for the club in 2022/23 and will usually be the most advanced midfielder of the three, though the rest of the midfield is up for debate.

Havertz, who signed for £65m from Chelsea, is seen by Arteta as a central midfielder and has been clinical during pre-season, scoring twice in five games.

Typically deployed as a centre-forward for his previous employers, Havertz’s lack of goals means Arteta will look to use him in the middle of the park to become more of a creator.

As the beginning of the new campaign nears closer, we are most likely going to see Rice deployed as the defensive midfielder, with Havertz and Odegaard as the duo ahead, though Zinchenko’s inverted-fullback role means Rice’s attacking output should not wilt.

How Arteta elects to form his midfield trio will be heavily dependent on the calibre of the opponent, though, but he is blessed with the versatility of Rice and Odegaard alike.

Inside Declan Rice’s £105 transfer – will it work?

Per BBC Sport, Arsenal signed Declan Rice from fellow London outfit West Ham for £100m plus £5m in additional add-ons. Initially for five years, the England midfielder has the option to extend his time in north London by a further year.

But, the question on everyone’s lips: can he live up to his staggering price tag?

Signing for such a figure is often the reason why a player has an underwhelming spell at a club, purely because the mounting pressure proves to be too much.

The 24-year-old has plentiful Premier League experience and has established himself as one of the league’s elite-level midfielders, despite playing for a bottom-half outfit.

Despite his tender age, Rice had already made 245 senior appearances for the Irons before he elected to move, though he registered a mere 15 goals and 13 assists during that sequence.

Understandably, his goal involvement return is an area of his game that he still lacks, though he has improved in the previous two seasons.

In both 2021/22 and 2022/23, the versatile gem scored five goals and assisted a further four for his teammates, but he will be expecting this year to be more fruitful in front of goal, especially in a team that creates far more chances.

Defensively, he is as sound as they get. He topped the list of possession won with 334 times, while he also ended the campaign with more interceptions than any other player in the top fight (63), per Squakwa's data.

The Englishman also acts as protection to the back line pretty perfectly, too, as he got dribbled past just 0.6 times per 90 last term, which bettered the rates of Moises Caicedo, Joao Palhinha and Casemiro – just to name a few.

Granted, the fee Arsenal forked out is enough to make your jaw drop and your eyes water.

But someone of Rice’s stature and maturity has every chance to make it worthwhile.