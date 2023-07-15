Declan Rice has confirmed his exit from West Ham with an emotional farewell statement and video on Instagram.

The 24-year-old joined West Ham's youth academy in 2014 and went on to make 245 appearances for the club – winning the Hammer of the Year award on three occasions.

Having assumed the captaincy after Mark Noble's retirement in 2022, Rice inspired West Ham to victory in the 2023 Europa Conference League final.

Given he is an England regular and one of the most highly regarded midfielders in Europe, there had long been talk of Rice leaving the Hammers for a bigger club.

And despite interest from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, it is Arsenal who have won the race to secure his services.

The Gunners are yet to formally announce the arrival of the Englishman, but West Ham have now confirmed Rice's exit.

"West Ham United can confirm that an agreement has been reached for Declan Rice to leave the Club for a British record transfer fee," the club said on its website.

Rice shares farewell message and video

Taking to Instagram, Rice shared a heartfelt video with his followers, looking back on his time at West Ham.

The video showcases Rice's journey to becoming the Hammers' captain and, of course, that memorable night in Prague back in June, where the England star helped West Ham win their first trophy since 1980.

"I can’t believe an incredible 10 years has come to an end. West Ham has been a massive part of my life on and off the pitch. Saying goodbye is never easy," he said.

"I’ve had some unbelievable highs, none higher than that night in Prague. I’ve also grown as lot as a person, a player and as a captain.

"From the very first moment I captained the side, under the guidance of Nobes, I have felt nothing other than pride & passion. As a captain, delivering that European trophy was the icing on the cake.

"My connection with the fans means everything to me and my family. You have treated us like one of your own since the day I arrived. Thank you.

"Everyone knows how special West Ham is as a club that goes for all managers, coaches, backroom staff and of course, my teammates.

"Thank you for some amazing memories and some of the best days of my life.

"Love you all. Love Dec."

Rice pens open letter to West Ham fans

Aside from his Instagram post, Rice also penned an open letter to Hammer's supporters.

"You have taken me into your hearts as one of your own from day one," he wrote.

"Even when it was just a handful of fans at the Under-18 or Under-23 games, I felt that love, and it has just grown stronger as the years have passed. Playing in front of you has been an honour, we have had such great times together, and you all mean so much to me.

"I want you to know how tough a decision it has been for me to leave an environment that I have loved and cherished so much. Ultimately, though, it has only ever been about my ambition to play at the very highest level of the game."

Rice's outstanding West Ham career

There have been many West Ham legends over the years, not least Billy Bonds and Bobby Moore.

However, there are many who will argue that Rice deserves to be held in the same regard.

A regular in the starting XI since 2018, he helped the Irons secure European football three years in a row and even managed to win a trophy – something not managed for 33 years before he became captain.

Declan Rice celebrates winning the UEFA Europa Conference League for West Ham United sitting on top of defender Angelo Ogbonna's shoulders after the final match.

Not only that, but there is little doubt that he is among the best footballers on the planet.

He is just the eighth player to move for a fee of £100m or more and is the most expensive English player of all time.

At just 24 years old, the midfield maestro still has years ahead of him and his legacy at West Ham is only likely to grow stronger after his departure.