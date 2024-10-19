Arsenal's title hopes were dealt a big blow after they lost 2-0 to Bournemouth on Saturday night. Goals from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert sealed the result for the Cherries and handed the Gunners their first league defeat of the campaign, but one of the biggest talking points coming out of the match was William Saliba's sending off in the first-half.

The defender dragged Evanilson down to the ground just inside the Arsenal half shortly before the interval. Initially, the referee gave him a yellow card for the foul, but after VAR stepped in and advised him to take a closer look, the decision was reversed and Saliba was sent off instead. He was deemed to have fouled the Bournemouth man and prevented a clear goalscoring opportunity in the process. The nature of the foul means he'll only receive a one-match ban, but the Gunners are still furious about the decision.

After the dismissal, Arsenal went on to concede twice and lost the match, losing crucial ground in the Premier League title race. Shortly after the full-time whistle was blown, Declan Rice was spotted speaking to the referee about his performance and now, we know what he said.

Rice Claimed Every Week Was the Same

He believes Arsenal have been on the wrong end of multiple decisions

Shortly after the match, Rice approached the referee and wanted to let his feelings be known. The midfielder voiced his displeasure at the decisions that were made and claimed that they were happening a little too often to the Gunners. It's now been revealed that the Englishman said: "Every week it’s the same."

So far, Arsenal have had three players sent off this season, more than anyone else in the Premier League. There have been some controversial moments, such as Rice's own sending off against Brighton & Hove Albion when he kicked the ball away. As a result, there was probably no one better suited to issue such a statement to the referee. In his post-match interview, he had more to say about the performance in general.

He spoke to the press after the game and criticised Arsenal and their 'silly mistakes'. He admitted the team have got away with it in the past, but it came back to bite them against the Cherries.

"We've kicked ourselves in the foot three times in eight games and we got away with it at home to Brighton and away at Manchester City. Bournemouth kept probing and made it 2-0. I'm proud of the players for fighting, even with 10 men, but the naivety, we need to stop making mistakes because you want 11 players for 90 minutes and that's what wins you football matches. "The big chance was [Gabriel] Martinelli's and the keeper read it and made a great save and one minute later, normally a [set-piece] routine we are so strong at, has done us. We can't make silly mistakes. You need all your best players on the pitch at all times. The belief is so high and we will stick together. This is football. Whatever happens, the most important thing is that you stick together and stay in the right direction."

Considering how close the title race was last season, Arsenal can't afford to drop too many points. Even this early in the campaign, every point matters.