As the England squad all join up for the European Championship Qualifying matches against Italy and Ukraine this week, a new video has come out of Declan Rice joking with Bukayo Saka about his FaceTime call with Kim Kardashian.

It has been an eventful last week for Saka in an Arsenal shirt on the pitch, with the young winger scoring a brace against Crystal Palace on the weekend and being knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday night.

That clash against the Portuguese team was notable for who was watching as well as what happened on it, with Kardashian in attendance with her son Saint West.

Following the match, Saka FaceTimed the television star for a chat - and Rice could not resist winding him up about it when the Arsenal man joined up for England duty.

Saka’s call with Kim K

Saka got in contact with Kim to talk to her son Saint after the Arsenal game, with the call being uploaded on her Instagram story for her 348 million followers to see.

In a touching message, Saka told Saint that he had a shirt for him which he didn’t get to give him.

That’s likely to bring the Kardashians back to the Emirates at some point, all to meet Arsenal’s talisman and see him in action once again.

Rice on a wind-up

Saka’s call with the family unsurprisingly went viral, and his England teammate Rice could not resist joking with Saka about it all.

New footage uploaded ahead of England’s matches shows Saka arriving for the camp, and the first thing that Rice brings up is that Kim K call.

“Bro he’s been on facetime with Kim Kardashian, he don’t want us,” the West Ham man joked, getting up and moving sofa.

After a short back and forth between the pair though, Rice and Luke Shaw give the Arsenal man a hug to the camp.

Good to see that the vibes are still as positive in the England as they have been in recent years.

Watch: Declan Rice jokes with Bukayo Saka about Kim Kardashian facetime call

England’s European Championship Qualifying matches

Saka and Rice will both probably feature in England’s upcoming games, with the Three Lions playing Italy and Ukraine in their opening Euro 2024 Qualifying matches.

It is the first time that the England team will play since crashing out of the Qatar World Cup in December, and Saka is certainly likely to get minutes with two of England’s attacking options withdrawing from the squad this week.

The FA confirmed in a statement that Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Chelsea’s Mason Mount had returned to their clubs to recover from injuries, while Newcastle’s goalkeeper Nick Pope has also picked up a knock.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Fraser Forster will step in for Pope, but the FA confirmed that no other replacements will be called up.

Gareth Southgate will hope his side can still make a winning start against Italy in Naples on Thursday 23rd March before they host Ukraine this Sunday.