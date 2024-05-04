Highlights Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-0 as they look to win the Premier League title and Declan Rice'was key.

With goals, assists, and solid defensive work, he has proved his worth as a bargain buy despite the £100m paid in the summer.

Rice has been so good when it matters for the Gunners, he deserves to be named the Premier League Player of the Year for 2024.

With the 2023/24 Premier League season nearly over, it's time to reflect on what a brilliant season Declan Rice has had for Arsenal. Signed for £100m in the summer, there were some question marks over the transfer fee at the time but that figure now looks like a bargain.

Despite a few controversial calls, the Gunners cruised past Bournemouth 3-0 in their most recent game and sit top of the table with just two games to play – although Manchester City are second with five matches left. In that win against the Cherries, Rice was the outstanding player on the pitch – picking up the Man of the Match award for the 10th time this season.

His display was so good – as have most of his performances been this season – it's time to accept that the Englishman is as deserving as anyone else in the division when it comes to being named the Premier League Player of the Year.

Rice Stars vs Bournemouth

"What a performance"

It was a good day for Mikel Arteta's men as they picked up all three points at the Emirates, but that's not to say they didn't have to work for it. Epitomising that was Rice who ran the game from the middle of the park, breaking up Bournemouth counter-attacks with his tough-talking and clever positioning, while also getting forward and helping his teammates out in nearly every attack.

This was proven by the fact that he got a goal and an assist in the 3-0 win. He also won three duels, one foul, one tackle, and had two interceptions. His 90% passing accuracy showed how tidy he was on the ball, and he completed 3/5 long balls as part of that.

Stats don't say it all, though, and his performance is probably best summed up by journalist Simon Collings. In his player ratings for the Standard, he gave "Star player" Rice an 8/10 and wrote: "What a performance. So much energy. Set up Arsenal’s second and scored their third." In the GIVEMESPORT player rankings, he was given a 9/10 and was praised as he "thrived in a more advanced role" and "constantly picked the ball up and drove his side forward".

Around this stage last season, Arsenal ran out of steam in their title race. One of the key differences this time around? They have Rice. Not only has he been delivering solid displays in the middle of the park, he's also helped out in attack as well with three assists and one goal in his last three games. As Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano put it, the 25-year-old is "on fire".

He showed his elite mentality with his comments after the game. Speaking to TNT Sports, the Arsenal midfielder explained how he was upset with himself for missing a chance in the first half, this only inspired him to make up for it, saying:

"You see it in the first half, should've been four or five. I've missed a sitter. I was fuming to be honest. I couldn't let it go. I knew there was an opportunity for me today to score and assist. I sensed a goal (coming). I kept going."

Declan Rice vs Bournemouth Stat Amount Rank Goals 1 1st Assists 1 1st Touches 65 3rd Passes 45 4th Final 3rd Passes 21 2nd Key Passes 3 2nd

Rice's Impressive Stats for the Season

Better than Rodri in many areas

Across the whole campaign, Rice has been magnificent. His average match rating of 7.40 is only bettered in the Arsenal squad by Bukayo Saka (7.67) – but the midfielder has played 197 minutes more than the winger, showing how he's had to keep his standards up for a longer period with less rest.

And people will talk about Phil Foden, as well as Saka and Martin Odegaard as key shouts for the Player of the Year award but Rice has had to juggle all the defensive work while also stepping up on an attacking front too. Indeed, the 25-year-old leads Arsenal when it comes to tackles per league game (2.2), as well as interceptions (1.8). He's also fourth for clearances (1.4), only ranking behind defenders Gabriel, William Saliba and Ben White – and it's the same when it comes to his fourth-best number of blocks per game (0.3).

On top of that, this is his best-ever goal-contributing season in the Premier League with seven strikes and nine assists (16 combined). Before that, his best tally at West Ham in a single campaign was six (four goals, two assists). To put things in perspective, in 2024 so far, Rice only trails Kevin De Bruyne for Premier League assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rice has 15 Goals and Assists and 90% pass accuracy this season. No other player has more G/A and passed the ball that accurately in a single PL season in the last 10 years.

And while Rodri also balances that blend of attack and defence from his role in the middle of the park for Manchester City, Rice has one more goal contribution in the league and has shown more discipline with four fewer yellow cards and has yet to be sent off this season (unlike the Spaniard). The Englishman also outscores the 27-year-old when it comes to key defensive stats such as tackles, interceptions, fewer fouls, and clearances. And he's also created more big chances and more chances in general.

It's little wonder then, that manager Arteta seems to adore his £100m signing. He outlined what Rice brings to the team in a recent interview with TNT Sports, saying:

“If I had to describe him with a picture it would be a lighthouse, this is how I see him. When I was envisioning the squad, how can I explain him? How can I see him in the team? His pressing, he’s overlooking everything, he’s bringing light and clarity and guidance for everybody. “That’s his biggest quality. He is a leader, he's still very young and a lot to you, but he’s got the right foundations to become an incredible player for us.”

With all that said, if Arsenal can go on and win the Premier League for the first time in 20 years, it will be hard to look beyond Rice as the man who has been the main difference for them this season. He just has to be in with a shot at being named as the Player of the Year.

Stats via TNT Sports, SofaScore, WhoScored and StatMuse FC (as of 04/05/24).