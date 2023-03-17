Arsenal are confident of winning the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old could be looking to take the next step in his career, with West Ham struggling this season and fighting to avoid relegation from England's top division.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

Rice has been linked with a move away from the Hammers, with reports claiming that several clubs are interested in securing his signature, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

However, journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he wouldn't expect either Manchester club to be pushing too hard for the 24-year-old midfielder.

A report from Sky Sports last year revealed that Rice turned down a £200,000-a-week deal to stay at West Ham, so it's now looking increasingly likely that he will push for a move away in the summer window.

Hammers boss David Moyes isn't going to let Rice go easily, and has stressed that any club looking to prise him away must pay a British transfer record.

He said: "He'll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham."

What has Jacobs said about Rice?

The CBS reporter has claimed that Arsenal are now confident of winning the race to sign Rice, who could cost £75m.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "We know that Rice is going to be one priority for Arsenal and even at the lower end of estimations, he's going to cost around £75m.

"David Moyes has said on record that he believes that Rice should cost equivalent to Enzo Fernandez's British record transfer fee.

"So, Arsenal are prepared to enter that type of race and they're confident of winning it as well."

How has Rice performed this season?

Rice is a powerhouse in midfield for West Ham, as well as being comfortable on the ball and keeping things ticking over. The 24-year-old leads the way for his club for tackles in the middle third, carries into the final third, and progressive passes in the Premier League, as per FBref.

The aforementioned metrics show how well-rounded Rice is as a midfielder.

Despite West Ham's struggles this season, Rice has a Sofascore rating of 7.22, the highest in Moyes' squad and the only player with a score of seven or above.

The England international also averages 2.2 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 1.4 clearances per game in the Premier League this campaign.