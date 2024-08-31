Declan Rice was controversially sent off for a second bookable offence during Arsenal's 12:30 kick-off against Brighton in the Premier League. The Gunners had started the second half 1-0 up thanks to a lovely chipped finish by Kai Havertz towards the end of the first period.

The incident occurred shortly after the restart, with the England international given his marching orders by referee Chris Kavanagh, despite the fact that it seemed as though Rice had been impeded. The official saw things differently, however, and awarded the midfielder a second caution of the afternoon for seemingly preventing the visitors from taking a free kick.

Rice Sent Off After Being Taken Out

The 25-year-old was perceived to have disrupted play

Rice was sent off for an early shower after conceding a free-kick by the corner flag following a tussle with opponent Joel Veltman. As Veltman attempted to restart the game quickly, Rice appeared to stand between the player and the ball, kicking it away, and was taken out in the process. However, the referee chose to punish the Englishman for his actions, leading to his dismissal.

The dismissal ended up being costly, as the 10-man Gunners were pulled back by the visitors shortly after, as Joao Pedro followed his 90th minute winner against Manchester United with an equalising goal within 10 minutes of Rice's dismissal.

The decision to penalise the former West Ham captain was even more unpopular online, with fans pointing out that Pedro himself had kicked the ball much further away to stop Arsenal from counter-attacking earlier on, but was given no caution for his actions. Meanwhile, TNT Sports commentator Ally McCoist criticised the referee's decision, feeling as though Veltman should've been the one sent off for violent conduct.

"I don't know what Declan Rice is meant to do. It looked like it was a kick-out at him! I think Joel Veltman is lucky to stay on the pitch with his kick out."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Declan Rice will now be suspended for Arsenal's visit to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

Mikel Merino Spotted in a Sling

The Spaniard will be out for a few weeks

Rice's sending off continues Mikel Arteta's midfield woes as it comes shortly after new signing Mikel Merino was ruled out for a few weeks with a shoulder injury. The Spanish international moved to the Emirates, late in the transfer window, but was confirmed to be ruled out for a few weeks after colliding with teammate Gabriel in training.

Speaking on the injury, Arteta told reporters:

"Yesterday he had a collision and he has a shoulder injury unfortunately. It looks like he’s going to be out for a few weeks. "First session. He was really excited and everything was looking really good. He landed on the floor and Gabi [Magalhaes] landed on top of him and it looks like he has a small fracture probably."

Raheem Sterling was also spotted watching his new side following his deadline day move from Chelsea.