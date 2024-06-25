Highlights Declan Rice responds gracefully to James McClean's comments, showcasing maturity in handling the situation.

Declan Rice has given a classy response to James McClean's claims that he is 'overrated'. Ahead of England's disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark last Thursday, the former Republic of Ireland international made headlines for his eyebrow-raising comments about the midfielder.

The 35-year-old, who played alongside Rice when the current Arsenal star featured for Ireland in international friendlies before switching allegiance to England, suggested that the former West Ham captain has received preferential treatment from the English media who have overhyped his qualities. Now, though, Rice has issued a perfect rebuttal to his former teammate as he attempts to de-escalate the situation.

Rice Refuses to Bite Back

England's number four responded in style

Speaking to reporters, Rice revealed that he believed he had a good relationship with McClean during their time representing Ireland. However, he did suggest that his decision to represent England may have led to some bitterness. The 25-year-old said:

“Do you know what? I played with James for Ireland for three games and I got on with him really well. I am not going to sit here and slag him off. I thought he was a really top guy. When I left Ireland to come to England, I heard a few things he was obviously not happy about. He made comments a few years ago."

Rice added: "It is what it is. I am not going to sit here and say anything about him. He’s had a great career himself - I think he is coming to the end of his career now and he’s got over a hundred caps for Ireland.

"It would be easy for me to sit here and say something back to him but, like I said, we are at opposite ends of our careers now - he’s 35 and I’m 25. I’ve known him, I’ve played with him, he’s entitled to his opinion and I’ve had to fight a load of those opinions from other people before.

"It might be a bit of bitterness towards me not playing for Ireland but I’ve not got a bad word to say about him, to be honest. I see the comments but I don’t try to put too much energy into it. It is what it is and you move on. You live and learn."

McClean first aimed fire at Rice for his decision to switch Ireland for England in 2019. The former Sunderland and Wigan man stated that anyone who is not proud to play for the Republic of Ireland should "sod off and play for someone else."

McClean Said Rice Is Not 'World-Class'

The Irishman drew comparisons with Toni Kroos and Rodri

Speaking during an appearance on Irish television channel RTE, the Wrexham winger spoke about how German wonderkid Jamal Musiala was deserving of his hype before stating that the opposite could be said of Rice. He elaborated: "Don't get me wrong, I think he’s [Rice] a very good footballer, but the way the English media wax lyrical about him is completely over the top. For me, he’s not world-class. To me, world-class is someone who gets in every side in the world. I don’t think he does that.

"I don't think he gets in the Man City side ahead of Rodri. I know Toni Kross is now retiring, but to me Toni Kroos is world class. He dictates the game, Rodri dictates the game, I don't think Declan Rice does that. He's not someone who is going get on the half turn and play passes forward. He is very good at what he does."