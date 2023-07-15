Declan Rice gave a speech in front of Arsenal’s players after his £105 million move from West Ham was finalised on Saturday.

Arsenal confirmed Rice’s move at 1pm on Saturday afternoon via their YouTube channel.

A live stream of an Arsenal team meeting began with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta saying to the squad: “Before we start with the review of what happened in Germany, I would like to welcome our additions to the club.

“Declan, welcome to the family. Is there anything you would like to say?”

What did Declan Rice say in his Arsenal speech?

Rice responded: “Yeah, I’ll say a few words. Obviously first day, I’m really looking forward to playing with you all and sharing many good moments together.

“Obviously seeing what you guys have been doing over the past couple of seasons. I’m really looking forward to getting started and hopefully enjoying a few trophies together.”

Arteta responded by shouting “Vamos!”, while the players and coaching staff all applauded the England international.

Watch the clip here:

What have Arsenal said about Declan Rice signing?

Meanwhile, a statement on the club’s website also confirmed Rice’s record-breaking signing.

Sporting Director Edu said: “Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels. The process of this transfer has been a big team effort with a clear plan, and we are so happy that Declan is joining us.

“Declan is a high-quality, young international player who will add great strength to our squad, fitting so well into our strategy of competing with young talented players at the centre of our club.

"It’s great that Declan will be joining up with Mikel, our coaches and his new teammates in good time ahead of the new season.”

Arteta added: “We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

What else has Declan Rice said?

Per Fabrizio Romano, Rice confirmed: “Mikel Arteta is a massive factor in the reason why I’ve come here.

“I’m so excited - he speaks for himself. You see how he works - you also got a real insight into how he works on the Amazon documentary. He’s a top coach”.

What number will Declan Rice wear at Arsenal?

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that Rice will wear the number 41 shirt at the Emirates Stadium.