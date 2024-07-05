Highlights Xhaka's ball control and vision make him the backbone of the Swiss team, while Rice's tactical awareness stabilises England.

Xhaka's passing stats outshine Rice's, but the Englishman excels defensively.

Both midfielders haven't scored, but Xhaka looks most likely to find the net.

Saturday's Euro 2024 quarter-final clash between favourites England and dark horses Switzerland will showcase some of the tournament's most in-form players. While Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Ruben Vargas, and Dan Ndoye have made headlines with their goals, central midfielders have been the backbone of their respective teams. Bayer Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka, with his exceptional ball control and vision, has been the metronome of the Swiss midfield, continuing on his fine form of last season into the European Championship. Additionally, with his tactical awareness and ability to break up opposition play, Declan Rice has been the glue in a disjointed England side.

Regardless of how their teams have played in the championship thus far, the pair will face off on Saturday, a battle that could decide the result. The pair are both coming off the back of the most outstanding campaigns of their careers, with Xhaka lifting the Bundesliga and going undefeated for the entire campaign and Rice being a crucial cog in Arsenal's title push. Additionally, Rice was signed by the Gunners to replace Xhaka, adding an extra edge to the clash. With the players' similarities, differences, strengths, and weaknesses in mind, GIVEMESPORT have examined their statistics at Euro 2024.

Passing Stats

Granit Xhaka has dictated play at Euro 2024

Switzerland have scored the joint-third most goals in this summer's tournament, with seven, compared to England's four, placing them in joint-ninth place. This stark contrast between the two is evident. Goals come from chances, and chances come from key passes, which would suggest the Swiss' engine room has been much more productive than England's.

Xhaka has produced fewer passes than the ex-West Ham man, with a higher rate of passes reaching the final third, increasing the likelihood of goal-scoring opportunities. Though Xhaka has shone creatively, the ex-Arsenal man has been helped hugely by his midfield partner Remo Freuler. The Bologna midfielder has occasionally acted as a decoy in the Swiss' play, allowing space for Xhaka to thrive.

The same can not be said for Rice, who has had three different companions in England's four games so far. Inconsistent picks alongside any player make it incredibly difficult to perform, down to lack of understanding between the two. Due to this, Rice has taken on an enormous workload and responsibility in the middle of the park, resulting in his suffering passing numbers, which vary considerably from his fruitful Arsenal stats when playing alongside the complimentary Jorginho. Due to England's lack of passing patterns, Rice has made more long passes than Xhaka, forcing attacks when one is not necessarily on, which goes back to the lack of familiarity around him.

Granit Xhaka vs Declan Rice - Passing Stats Euro 2024 Statistics (per 90) Granit Xhaka Declan Rice Pass Completion 87.68% 90.98% Progressive Passes 7 5.75 Average Shot Creating Actions 3 2 Long Passes 4 6.75 Short Passes 29.5 31.5 Passes into Final 3rd 8.5 6.25 Key Passes (Leads to Shot) 2 0.75

Defensive Stats

Declan Rice has dug England out on a couple of occasions

Despite Rice's numbers diminishing going forward in this tournament, the defensive side of his game has been fantastic. The England number four has helped his country out of several bad moments, averaging 1.3 interceptions and three tackles per game, beating Xhaka's tally by almost double. Rice also dominates the Swiss for ground duels won by a significant margin. Despite this, Xhaka has been dribbled past, on average, fewer times than Rice at the Euros.

The Englishman will have to be careful in the head-to-head, with Xhaka and Switzerland looking to play through the middle of the park, a trend they have set this summer. Be it playing out from the back or using their wing-backs as lures, Rice will have to remain firm, avoiding getting sucked in and pulled out of position. However, the double-pivot midfield of Switzerland could get overrun by the trio of England if Gareth Southgate can get the right blend.

Granit Xhaka Vs Declan Rice - Defensive Stats Euro 2024 Statistics (per 90) Granit Xhaka Declan Rice Interceptions 0.3 1.3 Tackles 1.3 3 Dribbled Past 0.3 0.8 Clearances 2 1.8 Ground Duels Won 2.3 4.3

Shooting Stats

Neither midfield star has got on the score sheet

Despite Xhaka shining creatively and Rice in the defensive department, neither player has managed to score a goal for their respective nations. The pair averaged one shot per game in the competition, which is unsurprising.

However, both players have had close efforts on goal. The Swiss number 10 was narrowly stopped by German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer back in the group stages. Rice's long-range effort against Slovakia struck the post moments before Jude Bellingham's dramatic equaliser on Sunday. Although both players have had chances, it is more likely that Xhaka will get on the score sheet due to his notable freedom in attacking areas.

Verdict

Swiss skipper on top, for now

Granit Xhaka edges Declan Rice at Euro 2024 due to his prominent influence on the ball, dictating play and creating chances for his team. Additionally, his team, Switzerland were far from favourites ahead of the tournament and have surpassed their minimal expectations, with skipper Xhaka spearheading their success. The Leverkusen midfielder ran the middle of the park, most notably against reigning champions Italy, where he played three key passes and had a 96% pass accuracy. Xhaka has also had the highest pass accuracy in the Swiss squad, with an average of 63.5, compared to Rice, who is ranked fourth for the Three Lions.

Finally, and crucially, Xhaka has looked extremely comfortable in the Swiss midfield this summer, oozing in confidence, allowing him to reach his best levels. In contrast, Rice has looked tired, slightly confused, and sometimes below the standards he has set at Arsenal due to many factors, as mentioned. Rice and his teammates must step up a gear to overcome their latest opponents. If Southgate finally gets the balance right, England may have a chance of going far, which would put Rice above Xhaka, but for now, the Swiss certainly has the upper hand.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore and FBREF. Correct as of 04.07.24