Highlights Declan Rice has responded to criticism regarding England's recent performances at Euro 2024

Players like Harry Kane and Phil Foden have been on the receiving end of harsh comments.

Rice called for positivity before England's final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday night.

England international Declan Rice has given his thoughts on recent criticism that he and other members of Gareth Southgate's squad have received during Euro 2024. Despite the fact that the Three Lions sit top of Group C, they have been unconvincing in performances against both Serbia and Denmark.

The lackluster displays have led to many pundits across the British media voicing their opinions on what needs to change, with the likes of Gary Lineker slamming England captain Harry Kane in recent days. In the most recent development, Arsenal star Rice has made it clear what he thinks about all the noise and has a message for those who have previously been in his shoes.

Rice Calls For Positivity

The midfielder claims he is not bothered by the criticism

Speaking to ITV, Rice was asked whether or not he was disappointed by what had been said about the England camp in the aftermath of their opening two fixtures. In response, the 25-year-old stated that he wasn't disappointed, but did suggest that more positivity was required in order to lift spirits in the dressing room.

Rice claimed: "No, I'm not disappointed because I've played football long enough now. I know how they [the pundits] work. That's why I really don't get bothered about it at all.

"They're entitled to their opinion. They're on the TV. They're saying whatever they want. I know some of them personally. They're great guys, but like I have said, they have been in our shoes as well and sometimes to just have that thought process before they speak. They've been where I am sat and where other players have sat and have not done well at tournaments.

"I don't know why we feel like it's such a negative thing. We're talking like we're going out of a major tournament here. We're top of the group. We need to stay positive, stay upbeat. Let's have some positivity going into games. "Let's give players the best confidence in the world. Players like Phil Foden, your Saka's, your Jude Bellingham's. Tell them they're the best players in the world, Make them read that and say 'I'm going to go out there and perform and give it absolutely everything."

Kane Responds to Recent Criticism

The England captain has shared some of Rice's sentiments

Prior to Rice's comments, England skipper Harry Kane appeared in a pre-match press conference ahead of England's clash against Slovenia on Tuesday night. During this, the 30-year-old was asked for his opinion after he was at the centre of some strong assessments after his display against Denmark.

Like his teammate, Kane reminded pundits that they know what position the current players are in and called for more support from the nation, stating: