Manchester United may struggle to sign a striker as well as Declan Rice, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Hammers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United news - Declan Rice

The Guardian have recently reported that United are set to rival Arsenal in the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Rice.

With West Ham struggling this season, Rice may be looking to explore his options in the summer and look to have his first taste of Champions League football.

As per ESPN, the Hammers are set to demand in the region of £100m to allow Rice to leave the club, despite him having just a year left on his contract.

Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple additions if he wants to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal next campaign.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that United's priority is Harry Kane, but it won't be easy to afford both of the England internationals.

Now, United may have to prioritise one or the other ahead of the summer transfer window.

What has Jacobs said about Rice?

Jacobs has suggested that signing Rice as well as a traditional striker would be stretching the budget.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "So then to expect to be able to come in the market for somebody like Rice on top of that is stretching their budget. I think that Erik ten Hag will be more prioritising getting the right traditional striker than necessarily putting the outlay on a player like Rice.

"A new owner will potentially have some kind of war chest that they can add, but still within Manchester United's financial structure, fair play cycles, and everything will be impacted by that Champions League qualification as well."

Would Rice be a worthwhile signing?

As a player when taking everything into account, absolutely.

Rice is still only 24, has Premier League and international experience with England, and is one of the best midfielders in the country.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen both 31 years old, United will need to find a new midfield general for the long-term, and Rice could be the man.

However, if a striker is the priority and they want to sign a player of Kane's calibre, then affording Rice on top of that could be difficult, and a new midfielder can wait for another few years.