Arsenal signing Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo this summer is 'not impossible', journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners may have to replace a key player in midfield at the end of the season.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo

According to Sky Sports, West Ham United value Rice at £120m, despite his contract expiring next summer.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are putting the work in behind the scenes to try and sign the England international ahead of the window opening in a few months.

The north London club missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, despite being in pole position for the majority of the campaign, so bringing in players of the calibre of Rice will be necessary to fight for the title again next term.

Another option for Arsenal is Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Caicedo, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT that they have held talks with the Ecuadorian's representatives, but they will face a lot of competition for his signature.

Caicedo would reportedly cost more than £70m in the summer, meaning Arsenal may have to fork out £190m to secure the midfield duo.

The project under Mikel Arteta is certainly an attractive one, so it wouldn't be a surprise if both players wanted to move to the Emirates Stadium.

What has Jones said about Caicedo and Rice?

Jones has suggested that although he isn't convinced that Arsenal can sign both Rice and Caicedo, it's certainly not impossible.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm not wholly convinced that they can get Rice and Caicedo through the door, but it's not impossible. We will have to wait and see what other competition there is to sign Caicedo."

Should Arsenal be looking to sign both Caicedo and Rice?

As mentioned, bringing in reinforcements will be important if the Gunners want to compete with Pep Guardiola's side once again.

Romano has also confirmed that Granit Xhaka could be on his way to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, so bringing in a midfielder could be a priority.

Signing an additional player to compete with the likes of Jorginho and Thomas Partey may have been considered important before the news emerged that Xhaka could be leaving, so buying two players in the middle shouldn't be out of the question.

However, £190m is a lot of money to spend on two players, so they may look for a cheaper alternative alongside one of Rice or Caicedo.