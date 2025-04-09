Declan Rice is one of the best midfielders in the world. He cemented his status with two astonishing free kicks for Arsenal in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

A performance like that will live long in the memory and fans across the game will no doubt attempt to recreate his strikes in the park or on playgrounds for many years to come. The Englishman will have certainly inspired a fair few young footballers.

With that said, it's interesting to consider who he looked up to as a youngster. In a past interview, he revealed that person for England icon John Terry. As a Chelsea legend, the Arsenal fanbase may not be too pleased with his pick – but there is good reason behind it.

John Terry Was An Inspiration For Declan Rice

"He was amazing for me when I got released as well"