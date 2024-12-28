Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has faced his fair share of Premier League talent throughout his seven-year career in the top flight and is a huge one himself. Following 245 appearances and 15 goals for West Ham, he earned himself a £100m move to the red side of north London. Since his arrival with the Gunners, Rice has proved a crucial cog in their midfield, linking the defence to the attack in their quest for a league title. He is certainly among the best in his position.

Rice is likely on the list of other player’s toughest opponents, but who is on his? He was asked during his appearance on the Tubes and Ange Golf Life YouTube channel when he was a Hammers player. While there are some big legends on his list, one name may surprise a few people as Rice sang the praises of an ex-Tottenham midfielder.

Thiago Alcantara is Rice’s Toughest Opponent

At his best, the ex-Liverpool man was tough to beat

Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was named as one of Rice’s toughest ever opponents. The Spaniard’s Premier League career never reached the heights expected due to several injuries, but when he did take the pitch there was no denying his excellence. Rice recalled a meeting between the pair in 2021, where he was left impressed by his counterpart.

"I played against Thiago for Liverpool last season (2021). He’s just so silky. He just plays the game at his own pace. He was proper."

Liverpool won the game 3-1 at the London Stadium, with both players playing the full 90 minutes. Though his overall Reds career was underwhelming, winning just the FA Cup and Community Shield, Thiago came to the club with an extreme technical gift and creative talent, which he had showcased at Bayern Munich during his best years. He hit the ground running in his first appearance for the side, but could not stay fit during his four years there. As a result, he announced his retirement at 33 years old upon leaving the Reds.

Thiago Alcantara Premier League Stats Appearances 68 Goals 2 Assists 4

Spurs’ Tanguy Ndombele a Surprise Inclusion

Two Man City stars and a Chelsea legend complete the list

West Ham and Arsenal fans will look sideways at this selection but ex-Spurs midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is one of the toughest players that Rice has faced. Despite facing plenty of criticism throughout his time in the Premier League, most notably from his former boss Jose Mourinho questioning his efforts, Rice was full of praise for the Frenchman. Rice acknowledged the general view of the player but strongly disagreed with the judgment of him.

"The perception of him, it shouldn’t be what it is because I tell you now, he is one of the toughest I have played against. He is top. Just a street footballer on the pitch. He takes the ball anywhere, little flicks and tricks."

Ndombele was a polarising figure for fans and coaches alike, but it is clear what his peers thought about playing against him. He left Spurs earlier this year following the mutual termination of his contract and is now playing in France with Nice.

The final three players that Rice listed should come as a surprise to no one. Man City maestros Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva are two of the best to ever play in the league, as well as former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard. Rice has experienced several matchups against the trio, though has had minimal success as he is winless in his appearances in a West Ham shirt. He even played a part in Hazard’s final league goal at Stamford Bridge, as the midfielder was one of the players who attempted to stop the Belgian on his way to a stunning solo strike.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 28/12/2024.