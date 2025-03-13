Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has given an explanation for his goal celebration during the Gunners' 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven. The England international bagged his second goal in as many games after scoring a beauty against Manchester United the weekend prior, but was criticised for his celebration.

Rice ran to the corner to bask in the moment of his incredible strike at Old Trafford, but was called out by some fans as the strike was just the equaliser for the visitors, who desperately needed a second to win the game and stand any chance of keeping Premier League leaders Liverpool on their toes. With his goal against the Dutch giants, the midfielder has poked fun at the criticism, responding in true Rice fashion.

Rice Responds to PSV Celebration on Social Media

The midfielder made light of the criticism levied at him against United

After latching onto Raheem Sterling's inch-perfect cross with a bullet header from close range, Rice opted to celebrate by pretending to run into the corner before stopping in his tracks and heading back towards the centre circle while directing his teammates to do the same. This appeared to be an obvious reference to the criticism sent his way for not having the same reaction after finding the net against United.

Taking to social media after the game, Rice all but ended the argument with one final post on the matter—an image of his celebration with the caption "no celebration police tonight."

The post was a prime example of Rice's sense of humour, which has made him one of the most popular and likeable characters in the English game. The 26-year-old was widely praised for his actions, which will likely nip the situation, already blown out of proportion, in the bud.

Arsenal Progress to Face Holders Madrid in Champions League

The Gunners will have to overcome a stern test in the final eight

While the Gunners weren't able to find a win over PSV on Wednesday, their 7-1 drubbing from the first leg was more than enough to see them safely through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will face holders Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's men made it through by the skin of their teeth following a controversial penalty shootout, but remain one of the favourites in the competition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have never lost to Real Madrid in European competitions.

After finding out his side's fate for the next round, Arteta gave his thoughts on the clash with Los Blancos, as per the Standard:

"The first thing is that you have to be at your best when it comes to that for the two games, for every minute. Don't give anything away, because they're going to take it. And today, we've seen that with the two goals that we've conceded as well, so that's a big learning. "In the end, the game is going to be decided in the boxes, individual talent, individual performances is crucial, and then creating an unbelievable atmosphere when we have the opportunity to play at home, that is crucial."

All statiatics courtesy of UEFA - accurate as of 13/03/2025.