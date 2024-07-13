Highlights Declan Rice has drawn inspiration from the Lionesses' triumphs to motivate England ahead of Euro 2024 final.

Rice also reflects on the past failures vs Italy at Euro 2020, expressing hunger and determination for victory against Spain.

Spaniard Mikel Arteta had sent a message to the Arsenal midfielder ahead of the final.

England midfielder Declan Rice has spoken about taking from the women's national team ahead of the Three Lions' Euro 2024 final with Spain. The Lionesses' won the UEFA Women's Championship in 2022, and the men's team will be looking to follow in their footsteps this Sunday.

It's been an odd tournament for Gareth Southgate and co who have underwhelmed for the most part and yet delivered the goods whenever it has mattered most. Moments of individual quality – notably from Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Ollie Watkins – have steered them through the knockout stages past Slovakia, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

England will face an impressive Spanish side who have won every game at the tournament so far; beating the likes of Croatia, Italy, Germany and France. Sunday's encounter – to be refereed by Francois Letexier – won't be easy but Rice spoke about how motivated the squad are ahead of the match.

Rice Draws Motivation from Lionesses

"That's what we want now as a men's team"

The Arsenal midfielder was asked just what it would mean to him the win the Euros. He was quick to speak about the Lionesses achievements, saying:

"Yeah, it would mean everything. We saw when the women's team won it, what it meant to them and the nation. I'm lucky enough now to see a lot of the girls at Arsenal and to this day they still talk about it. That's what we want now as a men's team. "We want to win and make the nation proud. We want to make the fans proud. It's a chance to create our own bit of history. So, look, we are ready."

Many supporters took to social media to praise the England and Arsenal star for referencing the achievements of the women's team. Within the men's game, it's often noted that England have not won anything since 1966 but this is of course not true, with the women's national team lifting the Euros trophy in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rice has started every game for England at Euro 2020 and 2024 with the Three Lions making it all the way to the final in both tournaments.

Rice Reflects on Euro 2020 Italy Pain

Mikel Arteta sends message of support

Rice was part of the England team to make the final at Euro 2020, as England lost on penalties to Italy. He reflected on that painful experience, noting that it still haunts him:

"Seeing Italy walk up to lift the trophy at your home stadium lives with you as a football player. We know that in the last final we probably just sat off and didn't attack as much as we should have. There are not many times you go back-to-back in finals but this group of players are so hungry.

"We know it's going to be tough and know you can't overlook Spain, who have been a top nation for so many years. But I've never seen a group so motivated, in training, and how we talk with each other around the place. Everyone is so driven to win this game."

Interestingly enough, it appears as though the Englishman has the support of his club manager Mikel Arteta. Indeed, the Spaniard took the time to have a ten-minute conversation with Rice during the tournament, and then message him 'Vamos' when the Three Lions made it through to the final.