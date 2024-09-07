Declan Rice marked his return to the Aviva Stadium with a goal as England ran out 2-0 winners against the Republic of Ireland. The Nations League clash saw the Three Lions star face the country he represented at youth level, and he refused to celebrate in front of the fans after finding the net.

The 25-year-old smashed the ball into the top corner after a scramble inside the penalty area but made sure to show respect to the home crowd. The midfielder held his hands up as his teammates surrounded him to celebrate the opening goal.

Many believed this was simply a show of respect for the team he once played for, but Rice has since confirmed that there's a more heartwarming reason behind the decision to refuse to celebrate.

The Reason Rice Didn't Celebrate

His Irish heritage played a big part

Following the game, Rice was interviewed by beIn Sports, and the England star was very honest with the reason he didn't celebrate his strike. The Irish connections in his family played a huge part, as he stated:

"It was an amazing feeling to score but I was never going to celebrate. I have Irish family. My nan and grandad are not here anymore, and I think it would have been disrespectful to them, and obviously my dad was here as well."

His father's side of the family is where the Arsenal midfielder's links to Ireland came from in the first place, and his lack of celebration was to pay tribute to his relatives, some of whom have passed away. Despite fans initially being baffled at seeing the show of respect that is typically reserved for players scoring against their former club, the reason Rice gave in the aftermath makes it all make a lot more sense.

Rice and Grealish Respond to Boos

The pair enjoyed their return to the Irish capital

Speaking in an interview with ITV Sport shortly after the full-time whistle, both Rice and Jack Grealish were asked about the hostile reception they received from the home fans. The latter was slightly more open about the loud boos that could be heard throughout the contest, saying:

"Yeah, I think it was what me and Dec expected. Me and Dec both enjoyed our time playing here. I certainly did. I have a lot Irish in my family, so there's no bad blood whatsoever from my side."

Rice wanted to focus on the on-field action. The defensive midfield player stated how vital the victory was for his country and expressed his pride at finding the net: "[It was a] really good [afternoon]. Obviously it was the manager's first game and a win. In the Nations League, we're in the league below where we want to be, so we know how important it is to win this group. To come here today and win, I think it was really important, and to score alongside Jack was a really nice feeling as well."

