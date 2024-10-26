Key Takeaways Ryan Gravenberch is excelling defensively this season, helping Liverpool maintain an impressive record with only 3 goals conceded.

Declan Rice plays a crucial role in Arsenal's defence but the Gunners have been leakier at the back than the Reds.

The pair are among the most impressive midfielders in the Premier League - but who has started the 2024/25 campaign better?

Arsenal and Liverpool will battle in the Premier League on Sunday (October 27) in a clash that could have massive title implications. Arne Slot's Merseysiders are top of the table with seven wins in eight games, holding a four-point lead over Mikel Arteta's third-placed Gunners.

Ryan Gravenberch has been a surprising hero for Liverpool, with stellar performances in the middle of the park. The Dutch midfielder showed slow adaption under Jurgen Klopp last season after arriving for £34 million from Bayern Munich.

That hasn't been the case under Slot, who is getting the best out of Gravenberch. The former Ajax man will expect to start in the encounter with an Arsenal side who need to bounce back from a shock 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth last time out in the league.

The Gunners went a man down in that game when William Saliba was sent off in the first half. It was their third red card in eight games, with Declan Rice receiving their first in a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates in August.

Rice has been a massive hit since joining Arteta's side from West Ham United in the summer of 2023 for a club-record fee of £100 million. That said, there is an argument to be made that Gravenberch is outshining the 60-cap England international team this season.

Here, we delve into the two midfielders and how they compare statistically. The compelling results show how vital the midfield maestros are for their respective clubs.

Defensive Stats

Gravenberch has been superior defensively

Arsenal and Liverpool are two of the best defensive teams in the Premier League. Slot's Reds have been particularly impressive, conceding just three goals, while Arteta's men have shipped eight. Gravenberch and Rice are essential in anchoring their sides and ensuring the league's most formidable attackers don't advance towards the final third. His significant defensive contribution to Slot's side goes hand in hand with his upturn in form.

The 22-year-old has helped Liverpool to four clean sheets, including a dominant display in his side's 3-0 win against Manchester United. He had Casemiro chasing shadows at Old Trafford and, with his energy, helped the Merseysiders in transition.

Arsenal are failing to replicate their superb defensive record from last season, and with Rice in midfield, one clean sheet has been kept. The Gunners have surprisingly conceded in wins against newcomers Southampton (3-1) and Leicester City (4-2).

Rice can't be solely blamed for this, as he also sat out one game due to the red card against Brighton. Yet, Gravenberch again comes out on top in the goals conceded department, with Slot's Reds conceding just three goals in eight games with him on the pitch.

Arsenal have been the more vulnerable of the two title challengers, forcing Rice to defend well. The 24-year-old has produced five blocks to keep opponents at bay. Gravenberch has only blocked one shot, which perhaps shows the league leaders' attacking dominance this season.

Gravenberch's most outstanding statistic is his persistent interceptions of the ball, which he has done on 12 occasions while making 16 tackles. Rice, on the other hand, has made five interceptions and seven tackles. The midfield duo are reliable aerially, and it's once again the ex-Bayern man who is the superior of the two. He's won nine of his aerial battles, while Rice comes in with five. They have both made three headed clearances to help stave off any threat towards goal.

Declan Rice vs Ryan Gravenberch - Defensive Stats Statistic Declan Rice Ryan Gravenberch Clean Sheets 1 4 Goals Conceded 7 3 Blocks 5 1 Interceptions 5 12 Tackles 7 16 Succesful Tackles 3 13 Clearances 9 8 Headed clearances 3 3 Aerial battles won 5 9

Passing Stats

Rice shades their passing duel

Premier League fans know all about Rice's playmaking abilities as he pulled the strings for West Ham for several years. His grace on the ball and vision sometimes go under the radar because of his defensive responsibilities while sitting in front of the Gunners' defence.

Gravenberch is perhaps more versatile. He offers Slot an option in a single or double pivot and can also be deployed in attacking midfield. He struggled to win over Bayern coaches but excelled at Erik ten Hag's Ajax as a midfield conductor for many years.

Neither has had an assist this season, but their role in dictating the rhythm of their team's play is evident. Rice has created two big chances to Gravenberch's one, but it's their work in building play that makes them two of the Premier League's midfield marvels.

Gravenberch has made 515 passes, only second to Virgil van Dijk in the Liverpool team, and 137 have been progressive for the Merseyside giants. He caught the eye with his forward-thinking possession in a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Rice is similarly vital for Arsenal in possession, and he's put together 264 passes, with 68 of those going forward. The English midfielder isn't among the top three of the Gunners' passers, but Arteta arguably has a more dependable ball-playing squad at his disposal. The former West Ham captain is slightly superior at completing his passing, with a rate of 90.53% to Sunday's midfield rival's 89.32%.

The north Londoners' crossing duties are often placed on Rice as he's Arteta's first-choice corner taker. He's sent 38 crosses into the box this season, while Gravenberch has just one to his name, although he rarely gets into a wide position.

Declan Rice vs Ryan Gravenberch - Passing Statistic Declan Rice Ryan Gravenberch Assists 0 0 Big Chances Created 2 1 Passes 264 515 Pass Completion (%) 90.53 89.32 Passes Forward 68 137 Crosses 38 1

Verdict

Gravenberch is matching Rice's midfield mastery

Slot will be delighted with Gravenberch's start to the season as he continues to be a standout performer for Liverpool. The statistics highlight how influential the 16-cap Netherlands international is on his team, especially in breaking up play. He also offers versatility that could go a long way in deciding whether his manager starts his Anfield reign with a title triumph.

Rice will be aware of the danger he's up against in Gravenberch this Sunday, and they could be the difference for either side in victory. The Gunners man will be tasked to use his creativity in the absence of Martin Odegaard. If the Dutch midfielder can nullify this threat, it could be a significant day in the title race.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League's website as of 26/10/2024.