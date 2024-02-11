Highlights Arsenal dominated West Ham, with Declan Rice scoring a spectacular goal in his return to his former club.

Rice showed respect by not celebrating the goal and acknowledging the West Ham fans who stayed.

Rice became an icon at West Ham, playing 245 games and being integral to their success in the Europa Conference League triumph in 2023.

Declan Rice had a very successful return to West Ham United, scoring for Arsenal as the Gunners ran rampant over David Moyes' side. The former Hammer was playing at the Olympic Stadium for the second time since leaving West Ham in the summer, and his current club were ruthless throughout the contest.

Any questions about whether Arsenal could continue the incredible form they showed against Liverpool last time out was quickly put to bed as they stormed into a 4-0 lead inside the first half, but it was Rice's strike, the sixth of the game that was the most bitter blow for West Ham.

It was written in the stars, wasn't it? Having spent so much time earning the admiration of the Hammers fanbase, it felt like Rice was destined to score on his return to the club and he did so in spectacular fashion. After a stray ball found him some distance from the West Ham goal, he unleashed an incredible effort that soared into the top corner. No keeper in the world would have kept it out.

As a mark of class, Rice chose not to celebrate the goal and instead, paid his respects to the West Ham faithful that were still in the stadium, with so many leaving at halftime. It was only fitting, though, considering the legacy that the Englishman forged for himself at the East London club.

The midfielder spent a decade with the Hammers, becoming one of the club's biggest stars and a huge icon within the fanbase. Rice played 245 times for West Ham, scoring 15 times for the club, and was integral to their success in the Europa Conference League last season when they won the trophy.

Declan Rice's West Ham United statistics Games played 245 Goals 15 Assists 13 Statistics per Transfermarkt.

It seemed inevitable that he would eventually move on from the club, and he did so this summer when Arsenal spent £100m to bring him to the Emirates. Since leaving, Rice has faced West Ham twice earlier this season, losing both as the Hammers knocked the Gunners out of the League Cup with a 3-1 victory in the fourth round, as well as a 2-0 result in the Premier League.

So, not only will it be nice to finally be on the winning end of the tie, but the Englishman marked the occasion with an incredible strike. He's not likely to score many better, and if it was against anyone else, we can only imagine how electric his celebrations would have been.