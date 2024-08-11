Highlights Declan Rice wears the number 41 due to being given it by the West Ham kitman during his academy days.

The 25-year-old stuck with 41 at Arsenal due to superstition and sentimentality.

Rice had varied shirt numbers at both West Ham and England, including different numbers during youth and senior international games.

Declan Rice has established himself as a key figure for both Arsenal and England. The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive season last year, finishing second in the Premier League and losing in the Euro 2024 final. He will be looking to go one better in the upcoming campaign and add to his UEFA Europa Conference League victory, which remains his only major trophy in his career so far.

Rice joined the West Ham United academy at the age of 14, and his current shirt number can be traced back to his breakthrough into the first-team. Before joining the Gunners for £105 million, Rice played 245 games for the Hammers, with the number 41 on the back of his shirt. Here is why the England midfielder still wears this shirt number.

Why Declan Rice Wears Number 41

West Ham kitman played a huge part

Rice signed a professional contract with West Ham in December 2015 and was a regular figure in the club's Under 23's side. His performances earned him a call-up to the Hammers' pre-season tour of Seattle in 2016, where he was given the shirt number 41 by the kitman James Saban, nicknamed Jamo.

In an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap in February 2022, Rice explained the reasons behind why he wears 41. He said:

"It was just the number I was given in the academy by the kitman. "When you are in the Under-23s there are the first team squad numbers and then it gets to the higher numbers and I was given 41 when I went to Seattle on my first trip with the first team. I was just given 41 and it has stayed with me since."

Rice has continued to wear the number 41 during his time at Arsenal. Given his position, the four or six shirts would have been potential options, but Ben White and Gabriel, respectively, wear those numbers. As a result, the England international decided to stick with his preferred 41 jersey when making the switch to North London. In The Overlap interview, he added:

"I think 'Rice 41' has a nice ring to it, I've grown up playing in it, and I'm a bit superstitious about things like that... I don't know if I changed to a new number if it would hamper my performances, I don't know!"

Declan Rice Shirt Numbers for West Ham and Arsenal Season(s) Team(s) Shirt Number(s) 2015/16 West Ham U18, U21 68, 16, 12, 6, 5 2016/17 West Ham First Team, U18, U21 6, 5, 41 2017/18 West Ham First Team, U21 41, 6 2018-2023 West Ham First Team 41 2023-2024 Arsenal First Team 41

Related Declan Rice vs Rodri Stats Comparison at Euro 2024 Rodri may be on a 15 game unbeaten run with Spain, but that doesn't mean he comes out on top against Rice

International Shirt Numbers

Rice secures number four jersey

Close

Rice played for the Republic of Ireland's youth teams from 2015 to 2018. He was eligible to play for them because his grandparents were from Cork. During his time for the Under 17's, 19's and 21s, Rice wore four different shirt numbers. Notably, he wore number seven, even though he was predominantly a centre-back at that stage of his career.

The West Ham Academy graduate switched allegiance to England in February 2019 and was first given the number 18 shirt. From 2019 to 2022, he was given seven different numbers. For the 2022 World Cup, Rice donned four on the back of his shirt, which he was also given for Euro 2024 this summer. As per article 58 of UEFA's regulations, players can only wear numbers 1 to 26 for international tournaments. Like Rice, Trent Alexander Arnold wears an unorthodox number for his club, 66. Both players had to change their favoured numbers for this summer's competition in Germany.

Declan Rice International Shirt Numbers Season(s) Team(s) Shirt Number(s) 2015/16 Republic of Ireland U17 4 2016/17 Republic of Ireland U19 5 2017/18 Republic of Ireland U21 7, 6 2018/19 England 18, 16. 4 2020/21 England 18, 17, 8, 7, 5, 4 2021/22 England 4 2022/23 England 18, 7, 4 2023/24 England 4 2024/25 England 4

Related Declan Rice 'will end up' Arsenal captain as midfield role emerges Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has been tipped to become the north Londoners' skipper after settling into his new surroundings quickly

Information gathered from Transfermarkt.