Adidas have shared an announcement video confirming Declan Rice's move to Arsenal from West Ham and it's safe to say they've knocked it out of the park.

The Englishman's move to the Gunners was finalised today for a fee worth in the region of £105 million.

This makes Rice one of the most expensive English players of all time and takes the Gunners' summer spending past £200m already.

West Ham confirmed the exit of their captain earlier on Saturday, with Rice himself penning a statement on the club website.

The Gunners, meanwhile, waited till the afternoon to confirm their record signing – first revealing him to fans via a live-streamed team meeting on their YouTube channel.

Rice gave a speech to the rest of the Arsenal squad and emphasised his excitement at joining the club.

"Obviously, first day, I’m really looking forward to playing with you all and sharing many good moments together," he said.

“Obviously, seeing what you guys have been doing over the past couple of seasons. I’m really looking forward to getting started and hopefully enjoying a few trophies together.”

VIDEO: Rice gives speech to Arsenal team

Adidas' brilliant announcement video

While Arsenal's announcement of Rice was certainly unique, Adidas may have trumped them with their own video of Rice's move to north London.

Featuring cameos from Ian Wright, Aaron Ramsdale, Alessia Russo and even Stormzy, the sportswear manufacturer has created a masterpiece.

The video centres around Arsenal players and fans trying to convince Rice to join the club, while Stormzy stresses his frustration that the midfielder is not joining his beloved Manchester United.

At the end of the video, Rice is seen wearing the Arsenal strip, before pointing at the camera and saying: "Yes Gunners, north London is home now."

Watch the clip below:

Rice reveals why he chose Arsenal

Per Fabrizio Romano, Rice said on his move to Arsenal: “Mikel Arteta is a massive factor in the reason why I’ve come here.

“I’m so excited - he speaks for himself. You see how he works - you also got a real insight into how he works on the Amazon documentary. He’s a top coach”.

While the Englishman admitted it was tough to leave West Ham, especially after guiding them to victory in the Europa Conference League, he has reiterated on many occasions that he has a desire to win lots of silverware.

Penning an open letter on the West Ham website, he said: "You have taken me into your hearts as one of your own from day one.

"Even when it was just a handful of fans at the Under-18 or Under-23 games, I felt that love, and it has just grown stronger as the years have passed. Playing in front of you has been an honour, we have had such great times together, and you all mean so much to me.

"I want you to know how tough a decision it has been for me to leave an environment that I have loved and cherished so much. Ultimately, though, it has only ever been about my ambition to play at the very highest level of the game."

What has Mikel Arteta said about Rice?

Speaking on the signing of Rice, Arteta said: “We’re really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now. Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

“Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy. The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us.”

Sporting Director Edu added: “Declan is a player with fantastic ability and a proven record at both club and international levels. The process of this transfer has been a big team effort with a clear plan, and we are so happy that Declan is joining us."