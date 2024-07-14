Highlights Declan Rice has slammed France's treatment of Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal.

Adrien Rabiot and Didier Deschamps both refused to praise the 17-year-old before and after the semi-final.

The pair will go head-to-head on Sunday's Euro 2024 final with France knocked out.

England midfielder Declan Rice has come to the defence of Euro 2024 final opponent Lamine Yamal by criticising France's treatment of the teenager. Yamal, who became the youngest-ever player to appear at a European Championships this summer, has put in performances beyond his years and has been a pivotal part of his country's run to the grand finale.

The just-turned-17-year-old was sent a warning shot by Adrien Rabiot ahead of the semi-final clash against Les Bleus, with the Frenchman stating that the Barcelona winger had to 'show more than he has done.' Yamal responded by scoring one of the goals of the tournament, which was then labelled lucky by France manager Didier Deschamps. Rice opted for a different approach though, smothering the wonderkid with praise ahead of Sunday's game.

Rice Calls Yamal a 'Special' Talent

The Arsenal midfielder fired shots at France's treatment of the player

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the 25-year-old Englishman chuckled at how old his opponent was when the pandemic hit and criticised Didier Deschamps' side for their words against the teenage sensation:

"As soon as we won the game the other day, I saw a stat that said he was 12 when COVID hit. That's pretty scary. He shows how good he is. He's 16, I don't know why the French players would talk a player down like that. "What he's done at Barcelona as a 16-year-old, you have to applaud it. Me, as a football fan as well as a player, you have to respect it. Sometimes you have to say at 16, wow, it shows a lot of guts to play for Barcelona, but also to do what he's doing at his age, it's really special."

Yamal broke into the Barcelona first team when he was just 15 years old and has already made 51 appearances for the club. He made his international debut in September 2023, becoming the youngest Spaniard to ever play for the senior squad. Sunday's final will be his 14th cap for his country, should he start as he has done for most of the competition.

Wayne Rooney Praises Brilliant Yamal

The England legend sees similarities between himself and the Spanish youngster

Declan Rice isn't the only Englishman to be full of praise for Yamal, with Manchester United and Everton legend Wayne Rooney also expecting another strong performance from the Spanish starlet. Rooney, who was one of England's greatest-ever players, stated that watching Yamal reminds him of what he was like during his first tournament at Euro 2004. In an article for The Times, the Plymouth Argyle manager said:

"England will need to defend well on the flanks against Spain, because their brilliant two young wingers provide their main threat. "Lamine Yamal will be full of confidence after his brilliant goal against France and he reminds me a bit of how I was at Euro 2004 — a teenager having the time of his life."

Lamine Yamal is one goal contribution away from matching Wayne Rooney's total at Euro 2004 (5).

