Arsenal fans are convinced that Declan Rice is poised for a move to north London after footage emerged of the player reporting for England duty.

Rice concluded his domestic 2022/23 season with West Ham by winning the Europa Conference League.

The historic triumph, however, will almost certainly be his last act as a Hammers' player.

West Ham chairman David Sullivan told talkSPORT that Rice had played his final game for the club as he lifted their first trophy in 43 years.

However, Rice's season is not yet over as he has Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia to feature in over the next week.

The England YouTube channel have released their latest instalment of the ‘Arrivals’ series, where the squad are filmed turning up to St George’s Park.

The sharp-eyed Arsenal fans have picked up on something interesting, though.

You can watch the full clip below…

Watch: Declan Rice turns up to St George’s Park for international duty

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale were two of the first to greet him and congratulate him over his latest Hammers' win as captain.

Supporters of the Emirates outfit were, therefore, sent into a frenzy of speculation, as Rice is seen as the answer to their midfield problems.

They believe the snaps put them ahead in the race for the in-demand midfielder, though Manchester United and Bayern Munich are still circling.

England’s official Twitter have also posted four photos of Rice arriving at St George’s Park and three of those include an interaction with a player from Arsenal.

One Arsenal supporter said: “They really showed him dapping up two Arsenal players.”

“Can we have analysis of the interactions with Arsenal players please? I’m talking likely words being said, hand positions, sincerity of smile and shakes.” another jokingly replied.

“Saka and Ramsdale showing Rice the love” one fan said, while another added: “I like how they put up the pictures of him greeting Saka and Ramsdale.”

Aaron Ramsdale Instagram post adds to the speculation

Ramsdale couldn’t help himself but add more fuel to the fire by re-posting an Instagram post of the two sharing a warm embrace.

It was originally posted to the official England account, but was shared by Ramsdale to his personal account for everyone to see.

If the pictures emerging weren’t enough already, then the Arsenal shot-stopper has just stirred the pot even more.

We can see what you’re doing, Aaron!

There may be some substance behind it too, however, as a move to their city rivals seems to be closer than ever.

Football Insider report that Arsenal are prepared to make an official bid for their priority target this week.

And we can all agree that this signing would be a sensational move for both the club and player.