The rumours of Declan Rice joining Arsenal in the summer transfer window do not seem to be slowing down, with footage emerging of the West Ham man having a chat with Oleksandr Zinchenko after England beat Ukraine.

It was a comfortable 2-0 victory for the Three Lions, who led in the 37th minute when Bukayo Saka played a perfect cross for Harry Kane to tap in.

Saka’s pass allowed Kane to score his 55th international goal, and the Arsenal winger then went from provider to goal scorer in three minutes as he rifled in a sensational strike to double England’s lead.

The home side had several chances to add a third in the second half, with James Maddison going close while Conor Gallagher could only fire Ben Chilwell’s cutback straight at goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

But two goals were sufficient to make it two wins from two games for Gareth Southgate’s boys – and as the final whistle went, Arsenal fans think that Zinchenko put some extra work in for his club manager Mikel Arteta by having a word with Rice.

Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Rice

Arteta’s interest in the West Ham captain is long-standing, with reports emerging back in January that he was a “top target” for Arsenal.

Rice has also been a target for London rivals Chelsea, despite the Blues releasing him from their academy at 14-years-old, but the Gunners were optimistic that they could convince the 24-year-old to join them instead.

Rice was reportedly open to the idea of joining Arsenal, but fans think that more work has been going on to get the deal over the line.

Last week, footage went viral of Rice, Saka, and Arsenal legend Ian Wright all sharing a moment at England’s training ground, and many fans thought that the two men with ties to Arsenal were putting a shift in behind the scenes.

Zinchenko’s chat with Rice after England vs Ukraine

And now, supporters of the north London club believe that they have spotted another player trying to convince Rice of the move, with a video emerging of Zinchenko and Rice after England played Ukraine.

The Ukrainian only recently moved to north London himself last summer, but he has become a key player for Arteta’s side, making 21 appearances in the Premier League this season.

And it seems as if he has also stepped up as an agent for Arsenal now.

As the England and Ukraine players shake hands after Sunday’s game, the left-back approaches Rice before the pair share a quick embrace.

They then pause for a brief chat, and although you can’t hear what is being said, Arsenal fans are sure that Zinchenko asked, “you joining yeah?”

Watch: Zinchenko asks Rice the question

The tweet has been viewed more than 300,000 times, and Arsenal fans are convinced that is what Zinchenko asked him and that Rice is coming in the summer.

Arsenal look on track to lift a first Premier League trophy since 2004, and if they were to add a club captain like Rice to their ranks, then they could build a team that dominates the league for years to come.