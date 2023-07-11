Declan Rice's move to Arsenal will reportedly be announced this week, with the Englishman set to leave West Ham United after nine years at the club.

The move will cost the Gunners around £105m, a monumental figure, but the 24-year-old will be far from the first player to command such an impressive fee.

In fact, there have been seven other footballers over the years to have been bought for over £100m, with varying levels of success following each move. Some have been disasters, others almost look like bargains despite the gigantic fees paid, and some are far too recent to pass a fair judgement on just yet.

Here are all seven other £100m-plus transfers and what happened next for each footballer.

7 Jack Grealish - £100m

After a rough first season at the Etihad, Jack Grealish's £100m move to Manchester City from Aston Villa is looking like a fairly successful one.

Initially making the move to the club in 2021 after impressive displays at Villa caught the attention of numerous figures in football, the Englishman struggled to settle in during his debut campaign, with four goals and four assists throughout the year, but he turned things around in his second season.

With 50 appearances in all competitions last season, and 13 goal contributions to go with it, he's more than found his feet in Manchester now and has been a major influence in the City side.

His production goes far beyond just goals and assists, though, and the Englishman played a key role in Pep Guardiola's team and their treble-winning efforts last season. At just 27 years old, Grealish has still got plenty to offer the club as well, ensuring his move will only look better as time goes on.

6 Joao Felix - £105m

You'd be hard-pressed to find a football club in the world that wasn't interested in Joao Felix when he made the move to Atletico Madrid from Benfica for £105m in 2019.

Widely tipped to be one of the next big superstars in football, Felix had been stealing the show at the Portuguese club, scoring 20 goals in his only senior season there, so the move was actually looked at as a bit of a coup for the Spanish side, but it hasn't quite gone to plan for them in the years since.

His approach to football and his style of play just didn't mesh well with Diego Simeon's tactics and the pair have reportedly got a strained relationship right now. A loan spell at Chelsea failed to really ignite the fire that we saw from the Portuguese man when he first burst onto the scene at Benfica, and it seems an Atletico exit is on the cards sooner rather than late, and you can bet your mortgage on the fact that they won't get anywhere close to the £105m they paid for him.

5 Philippe Coutinho - £105m

Another £105m deal and another disappointing transfer in Philippe Coutinho's move from Liverpool to Barcelona. Having wowed fans with his incredible performances at Anfield, the Brazilian was widely regarded as one of the most talented footballers in the world, and at the time, £105m didn't seem so steep.

Things got off to a bright start too, with the now 31-year-old hitting double figures in his debut campaign for Barcelona, despite only joining the side in January. It quickly went south from there, though, with Coutinho scoring just five league goals in the subsequent season before he was loaned out to Bayern Munich with an option to buy. The Bundesliga giants turned the option down, sending him back to Spain.

He eventually tried his luck back in England, heading to Aston Villa on loan for the second half of the 2021-22 Premier League season and things went well. It seemed like he'd found an ideal spot, reuniting with former teammate Steven Gerrard who was the Villa manager at the time, and he scored five goals in the league following his move.

The former was enough to convince Gerrard to make the move a permanent one, but unfortunately, that's where things fell apart. Coutinho's form has nosedived, with just one goal and zero assists in 22 appearances for Villa last season and his future at the Midlands club is currently up in the air, with a move away looking increasingly likely under Gerrard's successor Unai Emery.

4 Enzo Fernandez - £106.8m

The jury is still out on how Enzo Fernandez's £106.8m move to Chelsea will look in the future, as the midfielder only joined the Blues in January.

Despite making just 29 senior appearances in Europe to his name at the time, Chelsea was impressed by the Argentine and took a risk, making the move to bring him to Stamford Bridge not too long after his World Cup triumph. The 22-year-old made 22 appearances for the club during the second half of the season as they struggled, finishing 12th in the Premier League.

With a number of the club's key midfielders like N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic leaving this summer, though, his role at the Blues should significantly increase in the upcoming campaign, giving fans plenty of time to watch him develop and hopefully prove to be quite the bargain going forward.

3 Antoine Griezmann - £107m

It seems Barcelona just do not have much luck with these mega signings, as Antoine Griezmann's £107m move to Camp Nou actually somehow fared worse than Coutinho's.

The Frenchman was regarded as one of the best forwards in the world after his displays for Atletico Madrid, and it earned him a mega move to Barcelona, but his form was never quite the same.

After scoring in double figures in the league in all five of his seasons at Atletico, Griezmann failed to repeat the feat in his very first season at Camp Nou, with just nine league goals. His second season saw an improvement, with 13 league goals, but he was quickly loaned back to Atletico, with an option to extend it, before they signed him back permanently last season for £17m. A £90m loss in just three years is pretty rough.

2 Kylian Mbappe - £163m

First of all, there's no sugarcoating just how much money £163m is. Like, it's a lot. An insane amount of money, but somehow Kylian Mbappe's brilliance has led to the transfer that brought him to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco in 2018 to almost look like a bargain.

The Frenchman has been simply breathtaking since his arrival at PSG, and has regularly been considered one of the greatest players in the world for the last five years.

His performances for France, winning the World Cup in 2018, before finishing runners-up last year, with an incredible hat-trick in last year's final, have pushed him into the upper-echelon of superstars the like of which football has very few.

On his day, there's no one in the world right now who can compete with the 24-year-old, so the decision to sign him from Monaco for all that money somehow doesn't seem too foolish. The lack of any Champions League success is a real cause for concern, though, and it seems the Frenchman has grown tired of the club's struggles in Europe, with reports suggesting he may look for a move away once his contract expires next season.

If that ends up being the case, forget all the previous accolades, signing him for £163m, failing to secure a Champions League trophy and then losing him for free? That is going to sting.

1 Neymar - £198m

As transfer fees continue to rise year-on-year, it's almost a surprise that no one has even come close to matching the price that PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar back in 2017 when they spent £198m on the Brazilian.

The winger had become an integral part of the La Liga giants' side, so the move was a shocking one and felt like a major shift in the footballing world as PSG landed their first real superstar in his prime.

The club have been dominant following his arrival, and Neymar has consistently performed in Ligue 1 for them, but it almost feels a little anticlimactic. Whether it's injuries or just a case of taking their foot off the gas in the league, the 31-year-old hasn't really featured consistently in the league for PSG in any of his years there.

In fact, the most appearances the Brazilian has ever recorded in a Ligue 1 season, is just 22, four less than the least appearances he ever made in a La Liga season for Barcelona. With the money spent and the lack of a Champions League trophy, the move feels a little bit deflating, but with 118 goals in 173 appearances, there's no denying he has still had a hell of an impact at PSG and is largely responsible for the club's emergence as a powerhouse in football over the years.

To put it simply, it's hard to imagine Mbappe or Lionel Messi ever sign for the French club if Neymar hadn't done so first.