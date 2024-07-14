Highlights Declan Rice vs Rodri will be a key match-up at the Euro 2024 final.

The Englishman has been superior across most key statistics in the tournament.

Rodri has been the only one of the pair to score this tournament.

Key match-ups will define what happens in the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England on Sunday night. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Lamine Yamal will need to continue their fantastic form for just one more game as they look to lead their teams over the line.

It's not just in attack where both teams possess scary talent though. Whether it be Jude Bellingham for the Three Lions or Dani Olmo of La Roja, both midfields are stacked with some of the best performers at the Euros. However, it is the battle between Declan Rice and Rodri that could turn out to be the most important. The two anchormen have started in 11 out of their possible 12 combined games and will both look to come out on top when they face off. When it comes to the data leading into the match, there is one clear winner.

Related 10 Best Midfielders Going to Euro 2024 [Ranked] From Jude Bellingham to Luka Modric, there will be some exceptional midfielders on display this summer.

Passing Statistics

Rice the more assertive passer

They say games are won and lost in the midfield, and in order to dominate the engine room, you have to be able to find your teammates and control possession. This was an area of his game that Rice received stick for earlier in the tournament, with former teammate James McClean claiming that the former West Ham captain was unable to take the ball from his defenders and turn defence into attack.

However, the statistics from this summer suggest that it is the Englishman who is much more proactive than his Spanish counterpart. Across the Euros, Rice has attempted and completed more passes than Rodri, although he has a marginally lower completion rate (93.54% vs 93.8%). He has also attempted a quarter more forward passes and completed more passes in the opposition half.

Gareth Southgate has also not been afraid to instruct his team to be more direct, which has led to Rice being more successful when it comes to long passes. It has been Rodri though who has created the most chances for his teammates, despite the fact he has come away with fewer assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England have averaged 58.8% possession at Euro 2024, with Spain averaging 57.3%.

Declan Rice vs Rodri Passing Statistics Statistic Rice Rodri Assists 1 0 Chances Created 3 5 Passes Attempted 480 403 Passes Completed 449 378 Passing Accuracy % 93.54 93.8 Long Passes Attempted 21 18 Long Passes Completed 19 16 Long Pass Accuracy % 90.48 88.89 Passes completed (Opp. Half) 262 221 Forward Passes 100 75

Defending Stats

Rice more dominant defensively

With both men taking a deeper role in the midfield than the rest of their teammates, it is up to them to not only start attacks but be the last line of protection for their defenders. Given that Rice was once utilised as a centre-back at the start of his career, it is no surprise to find that he has been the more efficient of the two when it comes to winning the ball back.

The £100m man has won more tackles so far in this tournament and also contested more duels. This could be a statement of how well Spain have been able to control games, meaning that Rodri has not had to defend as much as his counterpart. He does, however, have the better output when it comes to aerial duels won and aerial duel success. He also comes out on top of clearances, but that's about it.

Rice dominates in most other defensive areas. He has managed to win 25 ground duels in comparison to Rodri's 22, and has a better ground duel success rate too. That is despite the fact he has also contested more often than the Spaniard.

Declan Rice vs Rodri Defending Statistics Statistic Rice Rodri Duels Contested 53 49 Tackles Made 18 13 Aerial Duels Contested 13 12 Aerial Duels won 6 7 Aerial Duel Success % 46.15 58.33 Ground Duels Contested 40 37 Ground Duels won 25 22 Duels won 31 29 Ground Duel Success % 62.5 59.46 Clearances 8 10 Interceptions 6 0 Blocked Shots 0 2

Related Why Rodri Has ‘Rodrigo’ on Spain Shirt and Not His Surname He's the best midfielder in world football but many won't know why Rodri wears the name 'Rodrigo' on the back of his shirt instead of his surname.

Shooting Statistics

Rodri is the only one of the two to score this tournament

Shooting is neither men's forte, but as their most recent Premier League campaigns have proved, they are both capable of finding the back of the net in critical moments. The Spanish captain, who also scored the only goal of the game in the 2023 Champions League final, managed to get his name on the scoresheet during his side's 4-1 victory in the round of 16 tie against Georgia.

Rice has yet to do so, but has come close on a number of occasions. The tough tackling midfielder has hit the woodwork and had other efforts from distance well saved, such as in the game against Slovakia. Despite not scoring, the Englishman does have the superior shot accuracy, but both men are level when it comes to attempts off target and attempts blocked.

Based purely on the fact that he hasn't scored, Rice does end up with a conversion rate of 0%, whereas Rodri, who has scored with one out of three of his efforts, lands himself a conversion rate of 33.33%.

Declan Rice vs Rodri Shooting Statistics Statistic Rice Rodri Goals 0 1 Shots (excl blocks) 4 3 Shot Accuracy % (excl blocks) 50 33.33 Shots On Target 2 1 Shots Off Target 2 2 Shots Blocked 2 2 Hit Woodwork 1 0 Conversion Rate % 0 33.33

Statistics courtesy of Squawka - accurate as 14/07/2024.