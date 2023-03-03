West Ham United could receive a lower price for talisman Declan Rice if they are relegated from the Premier League

West Ham: Declan Rice exit could be 'impacted by key factor' at London Stadium

West Ham United could receive a lower price for talisman Declan Rice if they are relegated from the Premier League, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from the London Stadium in recent months and could be available in a cut-price deal if the Hammers are plying their trade in the Championship next term.

West Ham United news – Declan Rice

According to The Times, Arsenal have now made Rice their top target for the summer as Mikel Arteta looks to add further strength in depth to his engine room options.

The England international turned down the offer of a new eight-year contract from West Ham in May and has since publicly expressed his desire to compete for silverware and play in the Champions League.

Football Insider have recently provided an update on Rice’s situation, stating that the Gunners are attempting to steal a march on their rivals by already opening negotiations with the player’s representatives.

It’s stated that West Ham will command a fee between £70 million and £80 million for their prized asset.

Rice has entered the final 18 months of his £60,000-per-week deal with the east London outfit, although they do have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

What has Jacobs said about Rice?

Jacobs has told GMS that ‘there is a possibility’ West Ham’s ability to demand a top fee for Rice diminishes if they finish in the bottom three this season.

He said: “There is a possibility that the Rice price and situation could be impacted if West Ham United go down as well, and suitors may see a window of opportunity to get an even better deal if that particular scenario materialises.

“So, there's a lot of differences between Enzo Fernandez and Rice that don't make it a like-for-like scenario.”

How important is Rice to West Ham?

West Ham have endured a hugely disappointing season following a couple of exceptional campaigns under the tutelage of David Moyes and are hovering just above the drop zone.

However, Rice has continued to catch the eye at the base of midfield, racking up four goal contributions in his opening 24 top-flight outings of 2022/23.

As per WhoScored, the 6 foot 1 ace has also averaged 2.1 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per league game, placing him in the top two for both metrics among his teammates.

Losing Rice will be a bitter blow for West Ham, but offloading him for a bargain fee would be an extremely difficult pill for the east London outfit to swallow.