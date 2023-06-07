Declan Rice gave an emotional interview after West Ham triumphed in the Europa Conference League against Fiorentina.

It was a special night for the Hammers, who scored a late goal to get their hands on the trophy.

After a goalless first half, David Moyes’ team broke the deadlock thanks to a Said Benrahma penalty in the 62nd minute.

But they conceded just five minutes later when Giacomo Bonaventura levelled for Fiorentina.

However, there was a late twist.

Lucas Paqueta played Jarrod Bowen through on goal in the 90th minute, and the forward kept his cool and slotted past the advancing Fiorentina goalkeeper.

The late winner sparked incredible scenes at full-time, with manager Moyes unable to contain himself.

Rice captures the emotions of all West Ham fans

What a sensational night for the Irons.

It is their first major bit of silverware in 43 years and their first European trophy in 58 years.

No wonder the West Ham crowd were bouncing, and nobody summed up the emotions better than their captain.

Following the trophy lift and emphatic celebrations, Rice joined the BT Sport team to discuss the night.

“[It means] absolutely everything,” he said. “Tonight the lads have been so on it we had a real belief.

“I’m not only happy for us, the manager. I’m happy for these fans and all the staff you see behind us, no-one knows the work they put in.”

With the West Ham fans bellowing Sweet Caroline behind him, Carlton Cole then asked the skipper if this is what he thought the night would be like.

“We got here two hours before and it was full!” Rice said.

“This is what it means to us, to me. I absolutely love this club. They’ve made me one of their own.

“I can’t even describe what I mean when I talk about West Ham fans. You see the ex-legends speak about it, now I’m experiencing it myself what it’s really like to be a West Ham player.”

The captain then couldn’t hide his joy when Joe Cole put him in the same conversation with West Ham legends, the likes of Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds.

And when asked if it was the best day in his career to date, there was only one obvious answer.

“Without a doubt. It’s not going to hit me, to be honest with you.

“I’m just going to try and take it in and let’s just see what happens. I might be in the crowd in a minute you never know.”

Watch: Rice ecstatic after the final whistle

Inevitably, the question came about Rice’s future.

He has been heavily linked with a move away, especially to London rivals Arsenal.

But Rice refused to get drawn into that discussion on the night.

“At the moment there’s a lot of speculation going on about my future,” he said. “There is interest from other clubs, that’s out there.

“But ultimately I’ve still got two years left at West Ham. I love this club, I love playing for this club. There has been nothing yet.

“So my focus is playing for West Ham, enjoying tonight and seeing what happens.

“I’m captain of this club, I absolutely love it to pieces. I cannot speak highly enough of this place.”

If he does move on in the summer, what a servant he has been for them. No doubt Hammers fans will remember what he accomplished in Prague for many years to come.