Manchester City could rejuvenate their midfield this transfer window, with new reports revealing they could potentially make a move for Declan Rice.

And if they do, City will prove former Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce right in the process, after a video emerged of him predicting where the West Ham captain could end up next season.

Pep Guardiola’s side had an incredible year, becoming just the second team in England to complete the treble.

But despite that, they are not content to rest on their laurels.

Reports have already hinted at changes occurring at the Etihad, especially in the middle of the pitch.

One man who is reportedly set to depart is club captain Ilkay Gundogan.

The German international has spent seven years in Manchester but has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

TalkSPORT reported this afternoon that he is set to sign a two-year deal with the current La Liga champions.

City looking at two new signings

So who might City be bringing in to replace the 32-year-old?

Well, one deal that they look set to complete is the transfer of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

The Croatian has spent four years at Stamford Bridge, making 221 appearances for the Blues, but is set to leave with only one year remaining on his current contract.

According to a report from ESPN, the two clubs have agreed a deal worth an initial £25 million, with another £5 million in add-ons.

But that same report has also revealed another potential target for City.

Sources have told ESPN that they also hold an interest in West Ham’s captain, Rice.

The Englishman has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, who had a second bid rejected on Monday.

ESPN write that West Ham want to explore a deal with City, however, as they are keen to see Kalvin Phillips move the other way.

Phillips only signed for City on a six-year deal last year but failed to become a regular starter at the club in his debut campaign.

The defensive midfielder has previously voiced his determination to stay at City, but the club might be tempted to use him to reduce the cost of a move for Rice.

Allardyce’s Rice prediction at the start of June

If they elect to do so, they would not only strengthen their team but vindicate Allardyce’s bold prediction earlier this month.

The 68-year-old coach sat down with Tim Sherwood and William Hill to predict where some big names might be plying their trade next year.

Both men predicted Mason Mount to make the move to United and that Harry Kane would remain at Tottenham Hotspur.

But they were split on Rice, with Sherwood saying Arsenal while Allardyce backed City to get a deal done.

Sam Allardyce predicts Declan Rice will go to Man City. Credit: William Hill.

That elicited gasps on set, with Allardyce saying that someone could make the move the other way.

And when Phillips’ name was mentioned, Big Sam raised his eyebrows and gave a slight nod.

Maybe he knew something that we all missed…

Video: Big Sam’s bold prediction about Rice might come true

A report from the Evening Standard states that Arsenal are expected to return with a third offer for Rice and that West Ham are holding out for at least £100 million.

The Hammers are reportedly waiting to see if City follow up their interest in him, seemingly hoping for a bidding war of sorts, but Mikel Arteta will want to move fast to secure his target.