Highlights Declan Rice was left devastated after his record transfer fee to Arsenal was broken by Moises Caicedo's transfer to Chelsea.

Despite the disappointment, Rice is loving life as a Gunner and is determined to prove himself and keep performing at the top level.

Rice's performance against Crystal Palace was exceptional, with him controlling the game and contributing to Arsenal's win with his defensive and attacking abilities.

Arsenal superstar Declan Rice was left devastated after losing out on his record transfer fee after only weeks of gaining the title. The midfielder moved to the Gunners from West Ham for a British record transfer fee of £105m back in July, which also made him the third most expensive English player at the time. However, disappointingly for Rice, the record was sensationally beaten a few weeks later by Moises Caicedo’s £115m transfer from Brighton to Chelsea.

After Arsenal's narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Monday Night Football last night, Sky Sports’ David Jones asked Rice: “Can’t believe Caicedo has broken your record already, though, Declan... you can't be happy with that?"

Prompting Rice to jokingly respond: “I had it up on the wall for two weeks, it’s come down already!”

Despite his devastating loss, Rice outlined how much he was loving life as a Gunner, continuing on by saying: "Do you know what, before the game tonight I was on the way [in] and I thought: 'Just go out there and have it tonight. Just go out there and try and put on a show.' Even in the warm-up, I just felt an energy. I wanted to get out there and perform; I was really up for it, to be honest with you.

“Only two games in, obviously there's so much talk about the price tag and me playing for Arsenal, I want to keep proving people wrong, proving I can play at the top and keep putting in top performances. I'll keep my feet on the ground, keep listening to everyone around me and keep pushing."

Video: Declan Rice's hilarious reaction to losing transfer record

Declan Rice vs Crystal Palace

The former West Ham captain put in a Man of the Match performance last night, securing his side's second win of the Premier League season, meaning only Arsenal, Manchester City, and Brighton have won both of their opening fixtures and sit on six points from six.

Throughout the game, the midfielder controlled the defence, the midfield, and the attack, and was crucially able to step up after Takehiro Tomiyasu was sent off for a dubious second yellow card, which left Arsenal hanging on to their lead in the latter stages of the game. His first yellow was for apparent time-wasting during a throw-in, while his second was for pulling back Jordan Ayew on the halfway line to stop a counter-attack.

The 24-year-old dropped back to help the defence for the final 30 minutes of the match, after the red card, to secure his side their first clean sheet of the season. The England international was also able to create chances for his side, slipping Eddie Nketiah through on goal, for what was by far the best chance of the game, only for the striker to chip the ball over the crossbar from eight yards out.

Video: Declan Rice's highlights vs Crystal Palace

Eventually, the away side scored, after Nketiah was brought down in the box by Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, allowing captain Martin Odegaard to calmly put away the penalty.

What did the pundits say about Declan Rice vs Palace?

Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said: “Declan Rice was the best player on the pitch. But also, when he made that run, he slipped a little pass to Nketiah. He was the best player on the pitch. I thought he was outstanding.

“I actually like him in the role he played tonight more than popping up between the lines. His initial position was to start in that deeper position and drive forward from it. I think that is where he is at his best It felt like everything went through him. He was in the centre of the pitch, he was getting the ball, he was switching play - a couple of great 50 to 60-yard passes.”

Rice’s domination over the game was shown clearly through his match stats. The club record signing ranked first for distance covered (11.6km), passes forward under pressure, and expected assists. On top of this, he ranked second for passes completed in the opposition's half and passes completed in the final third of the pitch.

After three games for the Gunners, Rice is already showing to his manager and the fans that his large transfer fee was great value for money, even if it isn’t a record-breaking deal anymore. In his first competitive game for the club, the Europa Conference League winner helped guide his new team to win the Community Shield on penalties against Manchester City, to whom he was linked with a move, before joining the red side of London.

Rice’s stand-out performance led Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to say: “I thought he was fantastic. He really dominated the game. He bossed the midfield and dominated the game. He was very influential, both attacking and defending. Today he played a different position to last week because of what we expected from Palace and what we needed today, and I think he was really good.”

Last season, Mikel Arteta’s side spent 248 days at the top of the Premier League, claiming them a record (that may last longer than Rice’s) for the longest time at the top of the league without winning it, meaning Arsenal’s wait for a title has now reached 20 years. Additionally, they were eight points clear of eventual treble winners Manchester City, who eventually finished five points clear after Arsenal somewhat capitulated at the end of the season, losing two of their last five games.

But Sky Sports pundit and Manchester United legend Gary Neville thinks Rice could provide the ability to drag Arsenal over the line this season, as he said: "I think he will be an impact signing. Personality, character... l am thinking that with 10 matches to go, and they hit that moment, if they hit that moment, again, he will be a big difference to Arsenal because l don't think he will be phased by it. He has played in some of the biggest games for England, and he hasn't been phased by it. There are things he can do better: he has challenges in terms of goals. But personality, character, wanting to be out there, that fight and physicality, that is what he will bring to Arsenal."