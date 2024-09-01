Declan Rice has given a refreshingly honest interview after he was controversially shown a red card during Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon. Firmly in control after Kai Havertz had put them in front, the Gunners were seemingly on their way to a third straight victory to kick off the 2024/25 campaign, but that all changed when the England midfielder was dismissed for the first time in his career.

Mere minutes into the second half, Rice kicked the ball away from Joel Veltman after the Seagulls won a free-kick. The referee deemed this act as delaying the restart of the game and showed the former West Ham United man a yellow card for his behaviour. Having already been cautioned in the first half, this was his second yellow and he received his marching orders.

The call was controversial and there's already been plenty said about the incident. Mikel Arteta slammed the officials for the decision, while there were fans online claiming that if the referee had actually followed the letter of the law, Rice wouldn't have been sent off. Well, the midfielder has now had his own say on what happened and his answer is surprising.

Rice Agrees With the Decision

He thinks he deserved the red card

While his manager, and seemingly many on social media, think the decision to send Rice off for kicking the ball away was a harsh one, the midfielder actually agrees with the decision and revealed as much in a very open and honest post-match interview. Speaking about the situation, he claimed it was a harsh call, but ultimately followed the laws of the game.

"I was shocked. I think you could see in my face I was shocked. I’ve not sprinted back in front of him (Veltman) and smashed the ball away. I’ve touched the ball with the outside of my foot. Look, this is the law of the game. If you touch the ball away, even a little bit, obviously it’s a red card after my challenge in the first half, which I fully accept was a 50-50 that I didn’t win. "It was tough, it was harsh, but it’s one of those things. I have to move on from it. I will be better for it and I can only praise the players for digging deep for me and the manager (Arteta) for pushing everyone, and the fans as well, who were unbelievable again this afternoon. That’s how I see it."

Rice then revealed that he had already apologised to his Arsenal teammates for the incident, but also wanted to say sorry to the fans for what transpired. The decision changed the course of the game.

Brighton Scored Shortly After the Dismissal

It cost Arsenal two points

While there's no way of knowing for sure, it feels safe to assume that the red card changed the course of the game and ultimately cost Arsenal two points. The Gunners were firmly in control and nursing a one-goal lead after the first half, but once Rice was sent off and they dropped down to 10 men, things changed.

Just minutes after the dismissal, Joao Pedro equalised for the Seagulls and the match ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw. While a draw isn't the worst thing in the world, teams in title races against Manchester City, historically, can't afford to drop many points, so this will feel like a missed opportunity for Arteta's men and it all started with the red card.