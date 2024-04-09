Highlights The NFL's tendency to draft quarterbacks early and frequently has been evident over the years.

Quarterbacks could secure picks one through four in the upcoming NFL Draft, a first in modern history.

Draft pedigree is a strong predictor of quarterback fantasy football performance.

The quarterback position serves as the nucleus of a football team, and it is universally acknowledged among those with football acumen that reliable performance in that role is imperative to be a consistent contender for Super Bowls. Former NFL signal-caller and ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski once said:

The heartbeat of a football team is the quarterback position and I think everyone who has any intelligence about the game understands you must have consistency at that position to be a championship team.

Actions speak louder than words, and Jaworski's sentiment holds true when examining the NFL's draft history. Elite quarterbacks emerge as the coveted gems of the first round.

With the 2024 NFL Draft looming and numerous teams in need of a quarterback, let's dissect how the league has approached first-round QB selections over the decades and how the 2024 class fits in.

Early and Often

No position has been drafted early in the 1st round more often than QBs

The NFL's debut draft kicked off in 1936, marking the dawn of a new era in football. Over three decades later, in 1970, the league's first unified draft post-AFL-NFL merger took place. By 1994, the draft had solidified its structure, establishing seven rounds as the standard.

Over time, draft tendencies have shifted, evolving alongside the changing value of positions. Amid this flux, the quarterback position emerged as the prize for NFL teams. Since 1970, a quarterback has been selected number one overall in 27 of 54 drafts (50.0 percent), 16 more times than the next closest position (defensive end, 11).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Quarterback going number one overall wasn't the norm in the 70s through the 90s. In the 30 drafts from 1970 to 1999, QB went number one just ten times (33.3 percent). Since then, a QB has been the first selection in 17 of 24 drafts, skyrocketing to 70.8 percent.

This year, USC QB Caleb Williams is a virtual lock to be the first player off the board to the Chicago Bears, potentially raising that figure to 18 out of 25 (72.0 percent).

Odds to be First Overall Pick Player BetMGM Odds Caleb Williams -10000 Jayden Daniels +3000 Drake Maye +4000 J.J. McCarthy +6600 Marvin Harrison Jr. +8000

Aside from being strictly the first overall pick, quarterbacks have been snatched up in the top ten a whopping 76 times since 1970. This ties them with defensive ends for the most top ten selections by a position during this period—a remarkable achievement, given that teams typically have the need for one starting quarterback compared to multiple defensive ends.

Expanding on this, quarterbacks boast the highest average draft position in the first round among all positions, standing at 9.6. Following quarterbacks, defensive ends and tackles take the second and third spots for the highest average first round draft positions, with 14.1 and 14.7, respectively.

Historic Potential

Quarterbacks have never been selected one through four in the NFL draft

Despite the abundance of quarterbacks selected number one overall and in the top ten, there has never been a draft in the modern era where quarterbacks were consecutively selected at picks one, two, three, and four. Last year was a close call with Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud going one and two, but the Houston Texans, who clearly weren't going to take another QB, selected Will Anderson Jr. before the Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony Richardson fourth.

In 2021, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance were selected one through three, but the Falcons ended the run on QBs by selecting tight end Kyle Pitts. Quarterbacks have also been chosen in the first three picks in two other drafts since 1970: in 1999 (Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, Akili Smith) and in 1971 (Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning, Dan Pastorini).

Could this be the year? While Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye seem like locks to go in the top three, wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. is the betting favorite to be the fourth selection over J.J. McCarthy, whose draft stock has been soaring in recent weeks.

Odds to be Fourth Overall Pick Player BetMGM Odds Marvin Harrison Jr. -200 J.J. McCarthy +300 Drake Maye +750 Jayden Daniels +1200 Malik Nabers +1500

On top of McCarthy's sudden rise up many a mock draft, multiple teams reportedly have the Michigan QB ahead of Maye on their draft boards. Although the order and teams may vary, NFL Draft analysts such as Daniel Jeremiah, Lance Zierlein, Chad Reuter, and Eric Edholm all predict quarterbacks to be selected in picks one through four in their latest mock drafts, though GIVEMESPORT's most recent mock has Harrison going at No. 4 and McCarthy at No. 5.

Should the predictions of Jeremiah, Zierlein, and friends materialize, it would mark a historic moment in draft history.

Quarterback Factories

USC, Oregon, and Cal have produced the most 1st-round QBs since 1970

West Coast Best Coast? As the Pac-12 dissolves, it's intriguing to note that USC, Oregon, and California have generated the most first round quarterbacks by any school since 1970, with five each.

This year, ex-Auburn and now former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix could join Chris Miller (1987), Akili Smith (1999), Joey Harrington (2002), Marcus Mariota (2015), and Justin Herbert (2020) as the sixth Duck quarterback to be selected in the first round over the last 55 drafts.

Ex-Oklahoma and now former USC quarterback Williams has the chance to become the Trojans' sixth number one overall pick in school history.

Fantasy Impact

Draft capital is highly predictive of a QB's fantasy production

Player evaluations may falter and first-round picks occasionally fall short of expectations, but draft capital reigns supreme in predicting a quarterback's fantasy production. Despite the occasional bust, draft capital remains the most reliable metric for forecasting success.

Fantasy points actually serve as an effective measure of player-level achievement, since it encompasses both passing and rushing production. There is a consistent decline in fantasy points per game as the round selected moves further away from the first round of the draft. However, when we reach the sixth round, Tom Brady hilariously contributes 45.0 percent of the total fantasy point production by quarterbacks drafted in that round.

Since 1994, 37 quarterbacks have averaged 15-plus fantasy points per game. Notably, 28 of them (75.7 percent) were first-round picks in the NFL Draft. A scant three quarterbacks drafted in the second round have achieved this milestone (Drew Brees, Derek Carr, Jalen Hurts), along with one from the third round (Russell Wilson), two from the fourth (Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins), and one each from the fifth (Sam Howell), sixth (Tom Brady), and seventh (Brock Purdy) rounds.

While late-round gems like Brady and Purdy are franchise-altering, the odds favor finding studs on day one of the NFL Draft.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.