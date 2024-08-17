As talks seem to have resumed and progressing well between Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers , teammate Deebo Samuel Sr. , who ironically also requested a trade from the 49ers last offseason, hinted that his teammate will be in San Fran for the long haul.

Appearing on the Up & Adams show, Deebo openly pondered what the 49ers' Super Bowl chances would be without Aiyuk, and in doing so, may have indicated where contract talks are between Aiyuk and management.

Can we win a Super Bowl without BA? I think BA is going to be a part of this team so we don't have to worry about that.

The 49ers obviously have championship aspirations after reaching the super bowl earlier this year. Now the question becomes, can they do it, with or without Aiyuk?

Aiyuk Remains a Valuable Piece to San Francisco's Offense

The fifth year receiver has emerged as one of the NFL's premier deep threats.

While the 49ers' offense is built primarily on the quarterback getting rid of the ball quickly and distributing to playmakers, Brandon Aiyuk has been a key downfield threat in Kyle Shanahan 's gameplan.

Last season, Aiyuk gained 1,342 receiving yards on 75 receptions, scoring seven touchdowns. While he's not the volume receiver that Justin Jefferson or Amon-Ra St. Brown are, when Aiyuk does get the ball, it tends to be a big play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk recorded the most yards per catch in the NFL last season, with 17.8 yards per reception.

While negotiations have been rocky all offseason, with Aiyuk having requested a trade earlier this summer, urgency for Niners GM John Lynch seems to have picked up to keep his no.1 receiver in San Fran.

It's been a long, arduous, hard process, a hard journey. We started this early and for whatever reason haven't been able to get it across the finish line. That's been frustrating, but the communication still has been really good both with Brandon and his agent, and we're trying to figure out solutions... I can tell you, we feel the urgency to have him, the season's approaching, and we have ample time.

Unlike other contract holdouts, Aiyuk has taken part in his team's training camp practices, though he has limited his practice time.

While plenty of jabs have been thrown on both sides, Lynch says there is no animosity between the two sides, and that this is all part of the negotiatinig process.

No, there's not bad blood. I mean, negotiations can get heated; I think it's his first time going through that, but no bad blood. I mean people that are here see Brandon out here, there's a lot of love and respect for the relationship we've had and continue to have and hopefully will have into the future.

The 49ers do have a deal in place with the Pittsburgh Steelers if negotiations fall off the rails again with Aiyuk, but all indications seem to be that negotiations are going in the right direction.

According to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, there is still a hurdle in contract talks between the two sides, regarding guaranteed money in the fourth year of the deal, but Aiyuk is still a 49er for now.

