Troy Deeney has labelled former Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe an ‘absolute monster’ after his impressive display for Fulham in a 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

The 24-year-old opened his Cottagers account before the international break against Ipswich Town and has seemingly carried his impressive form into September, assisting Raul Jimenez for Fulham’s opener on Saturday.

West Ham nullified their London rivals’ efforts in the 95th minute when substitute Danny Ings fired beyond keeper Bernd Leno, rescuing a late point at Craven Cottage.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Smith Rowe’s positive performance has been a talking point again, with Deeney praising the 24-year-old as ‘excellent’.

Smith Rowe’s arrival has given Marco Silva’s side a cutting edge in their start to the campaign, despite many raising eyebrows when the west London side splashed out £27million for the talented midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The three-cap England international has started in all four Premier League matches this season and contributed to half of Fulham’s four goals of the campaign so far.

Smith Rowe ‘Excellent’ for Fulham

In 1-1 draw against West Ham

Deeney, writing for the BBC, praised Smith Rowe for his performance in the 1-1 draw against West Ham on Saturday and emphasised Fulham’s early reliance on his creative abilities:

“He's decided to turn into an absolute monster and is just doing his thing. He probably had to leave Arsenal to go to a smaller pond and be that big fish. Anything good that comes out of Fulham is through him. He was excellent.”

Smith Rowe ended his 14-year Arsenal career this summer when he signed a five-year deal at Craven Cottage, with a club option for another season.

The 24-year-old struggled to find regular playing time under Mikel Arteta in recent years, amassing just 346 minutes in the Premier League last term.

Injuries have hindered Smith Rowe’s chances of capitalising on his brilliant form in the 2021/22 season when the Englishman scored 11 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions, playing the majority of the campaign on the left wing.

The Fulham ace missed 31 games and 166 days of action between September 2022 and February 2024.

Emile Smith Rowe Fulham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 4 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 89 Minutes played 278

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

