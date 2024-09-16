BBC football pundit Troy Deeney praised Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta as an ‘absolute joy to watch’ after his brace rescued the Eagles a point in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Mateta denied the Foxes their first Premier League win since returning from the Championship, despite their two-goal cushion by the 46th minute, courtesy of Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi’s efforts.

The Frenchman dragged the Eagles back into the match, pulling one back immediately and sealing a last-gasp comeback in the dying minutes with a 92nd-minute penalty.

A superb performance against Leicester will be a big boost for Mateta, who had started his 2024/25 campaign goalless going into Saturday’s meeting.

The Palace ace ended the previous season with 13 goals in 13 league games under manager Oliver Glasner, guiding the Eagles to a 10th-place finish.

Both Leicester and Palace are still searching for their first win after four matches, sitting 15th and 16th respectively in the table.

Mateta Praised for Leicester Display

'A real threat'

Deeney, writing for the BBC, included Mateta in his Premier League Team of the Week and praised the 27-year-old’s two-goal performance against Leicester on Saturday:

“He was a beast and an absolute joy to watch. Big, powerful, and obviously scored the decisive goal to get them back on track. He just led the line really well with Eddie Nketiah behind him. A real threat.”

The Frenchman has been an important part of Palace’s attack since joining in January 2022, making 111 appearances across all competitions, scoring 33 goals and registering seven assists.

Mateta’s breakthrough 2023/24 season at Selhurst Park saw him finish with 21 goal contributions in 35 Premier League outings, ending the year as the club’s top scorer.

Michael Olise’s summer departure to Bayern Munich meant the Frenchman had to step up while Palace’s newcomers are settling in, and Mateta did just that in Saturday’s draw.

According to the Sunday Mirror, the Eagles could soon offer Mateta an improved deal to extend his stay at the club and are ‘hoping’ to open talks soon, with his current agreement expiring in less than 24 months.

The 27-year-old is only the joint-10th top earner at Crystal Palace, taking home £50,000 per week, per Capology.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's Crystal Palace Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Minutes played Premier League 35 16 5 143 2,285 FA Cup 2 0 0 – 109 EFL Cup 2 3 0 60 180

Man Utd ‘Not Chasing’ Eberechi Eze

Looking at cheaper alternatives

Manchester United are considering ‘more economical options’ than Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

With the England international’s valuation remaining high, the Red Devils are reportedly turning their attention elsewhere in search of a new winger.

Man United splashed out close to £200m on five new arrivals this window and finished the summer among the top three spenders in Europe, only behind Chelsea and Brighton.

Eze, who pockets around £100k per week at Selhurst Park, will see his release clause worth £68m reactivate next summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-09-24.