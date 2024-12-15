Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite produced an exceptional performance against Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon, which may have directly helped to save Sean Dyche's job.

The Toffees held the Gunners at arms-length, delivering a sturdy rearguard action in North London, and they ultimately held on to secure a goalless draw. The result sees Dyche's team remain 15th in the Premier League table, sitting three points above Ipswich Town in the relegation zone.

Reports emerged earlier this week indicating that the Friedkin Group's takeover of Everton is set to be finalised, increasing the immediate pressure on Dyche to elicit a positive performance and result from his players. The English head coach managed to do so, potentially preventing the new ownership group from dismissing him for the time being, and he owes a lot of this to Branthwaite's heroic defensive exploits at the Emirates.

Branthwaite May Have Saved Dyche's Job

The defender is subject to interest from elsewhere

After Manchester United refused to break the bank to land Branthwaite in the summer, the English centre-back has struggled to remain fit. Missing much of the early part of this season, the 22-year-old has started just six league games this term.

However, featuring from the beginning in each of Everton's last five matches, it appears Branthwaite has put these fitness troubles behind him, and he produced a performance that reminded the outside world of his quality on Saturday afternoon at the Emirates. With the Merseysiders penned into their own defensive third for much of the match, the central defender remained resolute and composed in his defensive actions.

He made seven clearances, was dribbled past just once, and completed 86% of his passes, in what was a colossal outing that was integral to Everton securing a point. Without Branthwaite, this may have been a routine home victory for Arsenal.

GMS sources revealed back in November that United's move for the player is 'definitely alive', and this showing will certainly have caught the eye of Ruben Amorim.

Meanwhile, Branthwaite's heroics may also have kept Dyche's position in the Goodison Park dugout intact. New ownership notoriously spells the end for managers in the majority of cases, and thus it was pivotal that Everton weren't beaten by Arsenal.

While the north-west outfit remain embroiled in a relegation dogfight, Branthwaite has bought the under-pressure Dyche time.

Branthwaite's Statistics vs Arsenal Minutes Played 90 Accurate Passes 19/22 (86%) Touches 35 Dispossessed 0 Blocks 1 Clearances 7 Headed Clearances 3 Dribbled Past 1 Ground Duels Won 2/3 (67%) Fouls Committed 0

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 14/12/2024