Highlights Oleksandr Zinchenko's playing time at Arsenal is decreasing, and reports suggest he may leave the club this summer.

Ajax defender, Jorell Hato, appears to be top of Arteta's summer wishlist.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has plenty of Premier League interest, is also reported to have caught the eye of Arsenal scouts.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's 2022 transfer from Manchester City to Arsenal was once seen as pivotal in accelerating the north London club's progress to becoming genuine title contenders. In his first season at the Emirates, the Ukrainian played 2,136 minutes in the Premier League, as the Gunners made an unlikely charge for the title. His performances, often being deployed as an inverted full-back by manager Mikel Arteta, earned widespread recognition, with Opta naming Zinchenko in their 2022/2023 Premier League 'Team of the Season.'

But as Arteta's side continued to strengthen during the 2023/2024 season, most notably in defence, where the Gunners conceded considerably fewer goals than during previous seasons, Zinchenko has found his playing time increasingly limited.

The left-back, an unused sub in five of Arsenal's final seven Premier League matches last season, is speculated to be one of the players who will leave the Emirates Stadium this summer. Indeed, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta could be searching for an upgrade at left-back during the summer 2024 transfer window.

With that in mind, here are four left-backs Arsenal could sign to replace Zinchenko if he is no longer wanted in north London.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

The Wolves left-back enjoyed a fruitful 23/24 campaign

Arsenal will have to beat off strong competition to acquire the services of Rayan Ait-Nouri. Several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United are reported to be interested in the 22-year-old flying full-back.

Rayan Ait-Nouri enjoyed a strong 23/24 Premier League campaign with Wolverhampton Wanderers, playing in all but five of the Midlands club's Premier League matches. Given Arteta has already successfully shored up Arsenal's once leaky defence, he may be interested in adding a full-back that can bomb up the pitch and create goal-scoring opportunities for teammates.

Alejandro Grimaldo

The left-back was a key player in Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen team

One of Bayer Leverkusen's many transfer success stories under Xabi Alonso, Alejandro Grimaldo joined the German club on a free transfer 12 months ago and has quickly gone on to become one of the hottest properties in world football.

The 28-year-old La Masia youth graduate contributed an impressive 24 goal contributions in just 33 Bundesliga matches last season, as Bayer Leverkusen stormed their way to an unlikely domestic double. Whether the 28-year-old can be persuaded away from Leverkusen, who are one of Europe's most exciting sides under Alonso, remains to be seen. Reports suggest both Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on adding the Spanish full-back to their ranks this summer.

Miguel Gutierrez

Girona's left-back enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season during 23/24

Another team that caught Europe off guard last season, were La Liga's Girona and their young full-back, Miguel Gutierrez, was critical to the club's relative success during the 23/24 season.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, where he'd eventually go on to make 9 La Liga appearances before being shipped off to Girona for £5m during the summer of 2022. Gutierrez, who prefers to play in the left-wing-back role in a 3-5-2 formation, is competent in defence and capable of getting up and down the pitch, providing 9 assists during the 2023/2024 season. With the Spaniard yet to make his international debut, several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal's rivals Manchester United, are eager to sign Gutierrez this summer before his transfer value soars.

Jorrel Hato

The full-back was a rare glimmer of hope during Ajax's dismal 23/24 campaign

The 18-year-old full-back is yet to prove himself in one of Europe's biggest leagues, but if his performances in the Eredivisie are anything to go by, Jorrel Hato has the potential to become a key player in the defence of any of the Premier League's biggest sides.

Traditionally a centre-back, Hato regularly fills in at left-back competently and would be capable of slotting into the left side of a back three, when right-back Ben White bombs up the pitch. Stylistically, Hato appears perfect for Arteta's system, but it is unclear whether Arsenal will be willing to gamble on a player still very much in his development years.

Hato, dubbed by SCOUTED as 'set for the elite', is reportedly at the top of Mikel Arteta's shopping list this summer – as per Romano who called him a 'generational talent'. While the defender, who achieved an impressive 93% pass success rate during the 23/24 season, signed a new four-year contract with Ajax earlier this year, the Dutch superpower is usually open to letting their players leave at the right price.