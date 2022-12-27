Highlights Full-backs in the Premier League have evolved to become key sources of creativity in attack as well as defenders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are the defenders with the most assists in Premier League history.

Consistent performances and longevity have helped players like Leighton Baines and Cesar Azpilicueta make their mark in terms of assists.

The role of a defender - particularly a full-back - has evolved significantly in the modern era of the Premier League. Not only are players in this position expected to be brilliant at protecting their own goal, but they are also tasked with being some of the main sources of creativity in an attacking sense.

Teams are built around full-backs in the current world of football. See Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool or Reece James at Chelsea as just two examples. Pep Guardiola is one of the first managers credited with inverting his full-backs as the Spanish manager did so with Phillip Lahm at Bayern Munich in the early 2010s.

The now Manchester City boss also brought this idea to the English game with João Cancelo and others have followed suit. Guardiola cannot take all the credit, however, as there have been many creative defenders that had a strong impact going forward.

GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at the 15 defenders with the most assists in Premier League history. See the full list below.

All statistics courtesy of the official Premier League website and Transfermarkt.

1 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

PL Games: 214 | Assists 57

Joining a fellow Liverpool full-back with the joint-highest number of assists from a defender in the history of the competition is his Liverpool teammate, Trent Alexander-Arnold. Setting up Mohamed Salah's record-breaking goal that saw the forward break into the top 10 Premier League goalscorers of all time against Arsenal was also a landmark moment for the defender. The passing range of the Scouser in the Liverpool team is outrageous and Klopp has even changed his system to fit around his qualities in possession.

Reaching 57 assists in almost 50 fewer games than his colleague, Alexander-Arnold should retire as a comfortable number one on this list. He is only 25 years old and there is so much more to come. The bulk of his assists came from a more traditional right-back position as his crossing and overlapping runs caused havoc for many opposition teams, but he has now been handed more freedom to step inside also. This only opens up more opportunities for the vice-captain of the club to show even more creativity with his ridiculous passing range.

2 Andrew Robertson (Hull City, Liverpool)

PL Games: 260 | Assists 57

Robertson initially surpassed Baines' previous record having played 189 games fewer than the Everton stalwart in late 2022. An assist at Villa Park took the Scottish full-back to 54, and he has added to that tally since. He is no longer the only man at the top of the list however, as a man the Scotland captain is very familiar with joins him on top of the pile.

The modern-day full-back is expected to support their team's attacking effort and 57 assists is a fantastic return for a defender. To put the achievement into perspective, Robertson is now ahead of the likes of Eden Hazard, Juan Mata and Mesut Ozil in terms of Premier League assists. At only 29 years old, the Scot still has plenty more years of top-flight football (and assists) in him yet.

3 Leighton Baines (Wigan, Everton)

PL Games: 420 | Assists 53

Leighton Baines held the record for assists by a defender until December 2022. He may have now been overtaken by two players still involved in the game, but that doesn't detract from the former Wigan and Everton man's tally. His best football came at Goodison Park, where he spent 13 years before calling time on his career in 2020. His performances in the 2010s earned some strong links to top Premier League clubs at times, but Baines remained loyal to the Toffees.

That loyalty was rewarded as he would go on to become a key part of Everton's game, in both defence and attack. Baines took the bulk of the set pieces for the Merseyside club, including corners and free-kicks and his delivery into the box was one of the best around. It's no wonder he registered as many assists as he did.

4 Graeme Le Saux (Chelsea, Blackburn Rovers, Southampton)

PL Games: 327 | Assists 44

The Jersey-born left-back is best known for his two separate spells at Chelsea. Le Saux did represent Blackburn Rovers and Southampton in the Premier League also, however. His haul of 44 assists is impressive but pales in comparison to the three players who finished above him on this list. Coming from an older generation where full-backs weren't quite as attacking, it is a good record to have under his belt.

Having started his senior career in 1989, any assists he registered for Chelsea before the Premier League began in 1992 would become null and void on this list. This means there is a strong chance he would finish closer to the names above for total assists. Le Saux was a constant threat to opposing defences and his left foot was one of the best around at the time.

5 Andy Hinchcliffe (Everton, Sheffield Wednesday)

PL Games: 219 | Assists 36

Andy Hinchcliffe was part of Everton's squad that became one of the founding members of the Premier League in 1992 after having played for Manchester City prior to the conception of the newly formed league. There are only three players on this list to have made fewer appearances in the division than Hinchcliffe, although two of them are still active and will likely overtake him in this regard.

Six years with Everton in the Premier League and a further two years at Sheffield Wednesday - who were relegated to the second tier of English football in 2000 - saw his tally reach 36 which is only bettered by four players. Hinchcliffe is the fourth left-back to make it into the top five of this list, showing left-sided defenders have had more success in the Premier League.

6 Ian Harte (Leeds United, Sunderland, Reading)

PL Games: 237 | Assists 36

There are a number of players on this list with a sweet left foot, but very few are sweeter than that of Ian Harte. The longevity of the man was incredible as the left-back played for just shy of two decades at senior level. A large portion of these years were spent in the lower leagues, but Harte still managed to pick up 36 Premier League assists. This is quite incredible when considering the quality of the teams he played for.

Reading and Sunderland were often fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table, but those sides relied on Harte's delivery from dead-ball situations to get their goals. Leeds United were more of a force to be reckoned with in Harte's younger days. There are only four full-backs in the history of the competition that have provided more assists than the Irishman, who is level with Hinchcliffe.

7 César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

PL Games: 334 | Assists 35

Cesar Azpilicueta was a warrior for Chelsea. Playing left-back, right-back, and centre-back during his time at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard was one of the best pieces of business the club did after 2010. Brought in for a relatively low fee from Marseille, he would go on to play the role of both a flying full-back and a rock-solid centre-half. Captaining the club towards the end of his time in London, Azpilicueta equalled the tally of a Premier League great - more on that shortly.

Known for his consistent performances, Azpilicueta registered six assists in three separate Premier League campaigns. This is the highest he achieved in a single league campaign. The 34-year-old left to move back to Spain in 2023 after winning the league and Champions League with Chelsea.

8 Gary Neville (Manchester Utd)

PL Games: 400 | Assists 35

Gary Neville has become an afterthought for many Premier League fans due to the influx of top class right-backs such as Alexander-Arnold and Walker, but the former Manchester United man was a reliable and very talented defender. His relationship on the right side of United's side during their most dominant era, Neville was always there to provide an overlap for his England colleague.

Now one of the most outspoken and popular pundits in the world of football, even Neville himself can be guilty of underrating his own ability during his playing days. The bulk of his assists came in his younger days as injuries and a change in the playing style of the team resulted in Neville getting forward on fewer occasions. The width that Sir Alex Ferguson had the Red Devils playing with in their best days was a benefit for the full-back and his 35 assists put him above the likes of Trippier and Cole.

9 Dan Petrescu (Sheffield Wednesday, Chelsea, Bradford, Southampton)

PL Games: 215 | Assists 33

A lot of the players on this list spent more than 10 years in the Premier League, allowing more time to rack up statistics such as assists. This was not quite the case for Dan Petrescu as the Romanian defender only spent eight years in England and he didn't represent the biggest and best teams.

Although five of those eight years were spent at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea weren't the force we know them to be in the modern game. Petrescu assisted 33 times in only 215 games in the league which is an average of an assist every six and a half games. That's not a bad record at all for the former Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton defender.

10 Kyle Walker (Aston Villa, Tottenham, Manchester City)

PL Games: 380 | Assists 33

Kyle Walker is one of the best right-backs in Premier League history, of that there is no doubt. A lot of his biggest qualities are related to his defending, however, as Walker's blistering pace makes him one of the best defenders when it comes to recovering. Many people won't give the former Tottenham and Aston Villa full-back enough credit for his attacking contributions over the years.

Playing in a dominant Manchester City team for over six years will likely have helped Walker get forward and lay off teammates on more occasions. 16 of his assists have come for the Citizens, which makes up for just shy of half of his overall haul.

11 Kieran Trippier (Burnley, Tottenham, Newcastle)

PL Games: 168 | Assists 32

First being seen in the top flight of English football with Burnley - having been released from the Man City academy as a youngster - Kieran Trippier has received the recognition he deserves over his time with Newcastle United. Before heading to La Liga to play for Atlético Madrid, he wasn't held in such high regard.

Initially being rated highly enough at Turf Moor to earn a move to Tottenham after Burnley's relegation in 2014, Trippier then became a very underrated player at Spurs. The North London club never saw the best of Trippier's talents as he was regularly rotated in and out of the team. His spell at Newcastle has been a resurgence for the England defender as he picked up seven assists in his first full season in the famous black and white stripes (2022/23).

12 Ashley Cole (Arsenal, Chelsea)

PL Games: 385 | Assists 31

When making the greatest Premier League XI of all time, it is hard to argue that Ashley Cole would be the overwhelming favourite to make it into the left-back slot. This is due to the energy the former England international brought to the game, in both a defensive and attacking sense. Cole was a breath of fresh air going forward as he would often find himself as the furthest man forward on the left-hand side of the pitch.

These adventurous overlapping runs brought lots of success to Arsenal and Chelsea, as his team would create an overload. His most fruitful season in terms of assists provided in the league came in 2002/03 (for Arsenal) and 2011/12 (for Chelsea), as Cole set up six goals for his teammates. The former Invincible was always willing to get forward and support the attack and was very talented in possession of the ball.

13 Gary Kelly (Leeds United)

PL Games: 325 | Assists 31

There might be slight cause to believe this entry is cheating as Gary Kelly played as both a right-back and a right-midfielder. Operating on the right flank, Kelly was with the club throughout his whole career. This means he was playing at the time of the Premier League's conception and represented the Yorkshire club during their high and low points including reaching a Champions League semi-final before dropping into the second tier of English football.

Having the same number of assists as Cole just goes to show the ability of the Irishman going forward and his versatility should also be admired, even if it does muddy the waters around his inclusion on this list. The majority of his games were spent as part of a back four, and thus, he makes it in.

14 John Arne Riise (Liverpool, Fulham)

PL Games: 321 | Assists 30

John Arne Risse is almost undoubtedly best known for his powerful left boot that rifled in some sensational shots during his time with Liverpool, but the Norwegian full-back was also very creative and picked up 30 assists in 321 games for the Reds and Fulham, whom he joined towards the end of his career.

Riise had a very good crossing ability, and would regularly find the head of forward players such as Peter Crouch. While it didn't count towards his Premier LEague tally, the most famous assist of Riise's career came in the best Champions League final of all time, as he delivered a ball into the box for Steven Gerrard to head home the first of three goals during a comeback against AC Milan in 2005.

15 Aaron Cresswell (West Ham)

PL Games: 286 | Assists 30

Like Alexander-Arnold, Robertson Trippier, and Walker, the West Ham left-back is still an active player, meaning his tally can still increase. The reality, however, is that the 34-year-old has slotted into a back-up role that sees his game time extremely limited under David Moyes. Cresswell was a set-piece specialist at his best, scoring and assisting from free-kicks.

With a wicked left foot, the Englishman was able to consistently deliver crosses into the penalty area from both corners and open-play situations. Cresswell was signed by the Irons in 2014 - almost a decade ago - and has proven to be a very shrewd pick-up as he has been a leader in a team that has become a consistent European force and lifted the Europa Conference League in 2023.