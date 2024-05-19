Highlights Jalen Brunson's incredible performance is undeterred by double-teams, showcasing elite level play even in losses.

Even in cold shooting streaks, Brunson proves his clutch factor scoring 31 points in crucial moments to uplift the Knicks.

Pacers will need collective effort to stop Brunson's historic playoff run, including handling his exceptional footwork and scoring threat.

Even when the New York Knicks win, or even after a tough loss, Jalen Brunson has been able to perform at an elite level. No matter the coverage thrown his way, the constant double-teams or the level of physicality teams exert against him, it seems as if it doesn't phase him one bit.

The Knicks have lost even when Brunson has a great game, as he has been one of the hottest shooters (if not the hottest) in the postseason. The idea for Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle and company would be to attempt to wear Brunson down and try to allow fatigue to set in, but as we have seen, that doesn't work.

"He ended up with 31 points, so I'm not going to celebrate something that happened for one half of the game...he went on a crazy run in the last three minutes he was in there. He hit two or three threes, and was fouled once. There's no resting on him, there's no feeling good about anything with him. It's an endless task when you face a player like him".

Brunson has averaged 38 minutes in this series, and appears to always find the strength to push through late in games. His ability to score in clutch moments is what gives him that superstar aura with the confidence he exudes in those crucial moments.

Aaron Nesmith has been the primary defender on Brunson for the most part, but other players like TJ McConnell and Obi Toppin have come off the bench and also tried their hand at guarding Brunson.

That strategy proved to be effective enough during Game 6 where Brunson went through a stretch where he missed 10 consecutive shot attempts. Despite going through that cold shooting stretch, Brunson still managed to finish with 31 points on 11 for 26 from the field as he tried to uplift the Knicks with his offensive prowess.

Stopping or even slowing down Brunson isn't only a tall task for Nesmith and McConnell, but it will have to be an all-around, collective effort from the Pacers if they want to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

This Has Been a Dominant, Historic Run for Brunson

Brunson has etched his name in the NBA record books this postseason as he became 1 of 4 players to average at least 41 minutes, 33 points and 7 assists per game through 11 playoff games, according to NBA.com. The 1st time all-star also scored 47 points in Game 4 of the Knicks' 1st round series against the 76ers, which broke a Knicks' playoff record for most points in a single game in franchise history.

Most Points Scored by a Knicks Player In A Single Playoff Game Points Player Year 47 Jalen Brunson 2024 46 Bernard King 1984 46 Bernard King 1984 45 Patrick Ewing 1990 44 Jalen Brunson 2024

What made this accomplishment so special is how Brunson was able to score 47 points when both teams scored under 100 points. Ever since his NBA career began, Brunson has raised his level of play during the postseason.

Even during his final season in Dallas, Brunson was able to make such an impact that it made him a hot commodity during his free agency. Now, as a member of the Knicks, he will attempt to will a banged-up Knicks squad who are short-handed, as he expects himself to lead the charge. Brunson stands firm on leaving everything out there on the floor and making no excuses, no matter what the situation is.

Pacers Defenders May Have a Difficult Time With Brunson

Brunson Has Been Lights Out in Elimination Games

Brunson has played in a total of 7 elimination games during his 6-year career. That's plenty of experience for any player, and he has fared well in these types of games. Even though he has an uphill battle in Game 7, don't be surprised if Brunson gives us another playoff classic in a playoff atmosphere at Madison Square Garden.

Brunson's Career Stats In Elimination Game Team/Year Points Assists Minutes DAL/2021 vs LAC 2 1 10 DAL/2022 vs PHX 18 2 35 DAL/2022 vs PHX 24 2 30 DAL/2022 vs GSW 15 5 34 DAL/2022 vs GSW 10 4 30 NYK/2023 vs MIA 38 7 48 NYK/2023 vs MIA 41 3 45

Brunson has a unique style of play which has allowed him to achieve individual success that has led to success for the Knicks. When breaking down Brunson's style of play, the first thing that stands out is his footwork. His solid footwork allows him to get low enough on most of his drives to the basket, allowing him to pivot and maintain his balance. His footwork also helps him to explode when he has to shoot floaters over big men in the paint and gives him extra lift on his jump shot.

Indiana Pacers all-star guard Tyrese Haliburton commented on Brunson's Game 5 explosion when he dropped 44 points in a victory that gave the Knicks a 3-2 lead in the series. He understands the magnitude of the moment and knows that it will be a challenge to slow down Brunson in a decisive Game 7.

"I thought we did a good job [defending Brunson]... They hunted a lot in Game 5, put me in a lot of action, I thought I did a better job."

Another unique asset that Brunson possesses is his ball handling and ball security in traffic. Add that to his ability to shoot it efficiently from behind the arc and being able to navigate through screens with ease just makes Brunson more of a scoring threat, as he can unleash a whole arsenal of moves on defenders.