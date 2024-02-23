Highlights Watch for T'Vondre Sweat's weight at the combine to gauge his draft stock.

Look out for Chop Robinson's combine performance to potentially stake claim as the draft's top edge rusher.

James Williams has gained weight to move to linebacker, so testing with his new frame will be worth noting.

147 defensive prospects are set to attend the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, which will allow them to test, interview, and perform in front of teams to potentially help boost their stock for the NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Combine Defensive Schedule Date DL & LBs DBs Feb. 26 Registration & team interviews - Feb. 27 Medical exams Registration & team interviews Feb. 28 Media & team interviews Medical exams Feb. 29 On-field workout Media & team interviews Mar. 1 Bench press & departure On-field workout Mar. 2 - Bench press & departure

With each prospect comes concerns, and with offseason events such as the combine, there is a chance for clarity. While there are questions hovering around some of this draft's top prospects, here are five defensive players that could have major implications on when prospects get the call in this year's 2024 NFL Draft.

T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

After not weighing in at the Senior Bowl, whispers of concern surround the Texas Longhorn

Listed at 6'4" and 362 pounds, everyone is expecting T'Vondre Sweat to be big. However, when it came time to weigh in at the Senior Bowl, Sweat opted out and sent rumors swirling about what number we could see on the scale at the combine.

A popular rumor is that the defensive lineman could be hovering around 400 pounds, but assuming he's been cutting weight since January, the number will likely have dropped by the time an official weigh in comes around.

Still, there are already concerns about positional value pertaining to nose tackles in today's age of the NFL. If his weight turns out to be over 370 pounds, it could push him down the board into the late Day 2 or Day 3 range of the draft.

Demeioun "Chop" Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

In a bunched up pass-rusher class, could a great combine separate Robinson from the pack?

A great day at the combine for Chop Robinson would surprise no one, but if he outperforms the already lofty expectations, there could be some real momentum for him to start rising up draft boards.

As things stand, this year's edge class has a batch of similarly-regarded prospects who could go off the board at varying moments. Guys like Dallas Turner (Alabama), Jared Verse (Florida State), Laiatu Latu (UCLA), and Bralen Trice (Washington) all have their selling points and could have a case made for them to be taken first from this group.

He won't be a top-five pick or anything of that caliber, but should Robinson blow everyone out of the water during testing, he could become the favorite to be the first defender off the board and separate himself from the rest of the pack at his position.

James Williams, LB, Miami (FL)

Now 230 pounds, Williams' new role in the NFL is worth watching

James Williams was listed at 215 pounds during his time with Miami, but he added weight this offseason to appeal to teams as a potential linebacker convert and checked in at 230 lbs during the Senior Bowl. With an additional month of training for his potential new role, plenty of scouts will be looking to get eyes on the Miami Hurricane to see how he tests with his new frame and how he performs during positional drills.

Performing like a safety with linebacker size in the combine could put all concerns to rest. Furthermore, an excellent performance from Williams could position himself to be viewed as the potential leader of a linebacker group that lacks a clear top prospect.

The hybrid linebacker varies in value from team to team, but in landing spots like the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, and Houston Texans, the fit would make sense in the second round if the testing checks out.

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Can the Cyclone pair good testing with his great frame?

Standing 6'2" and weighing more than 200 pounds, T.J. Tampa has garnered attention as one of the top outside cornerbacks who could come off the board on Day 2. With his physicality in coverage and nice flashes of athleticism on tape, he has an exciting profile that could appeal as a complete package with a great day at the combine.

There are questions regarding what he can do in short areas to stick with his assignment. Showcasing the athleticism in drills like the 3-cone and short-shuttle could encourage optimism in defensive coordinators that he just needs help growing in that department and may be able to push him into late-first-round discussion.

This draft has plenty of talented options at cornerback, so Tampa moving up will be challenging, but a great day of testing should earn him some heavy consideration at a minimum.

Calen Bullock, S, USC

Can Bullock's game translate to the NFL?

The appeal of Calen Bullock is the type of range and coverage instincts he brings as a free safety. The USC defense struggled for the most part last season, but Bullock was a bright spot in the secondary. Now, he heads to the NFL as one of the top options from this safety class, but there were moments this past season where he struggled to catch up to guys in the open field.

If Bullock disappoints in testing, especially in the 40-yard dash, there could be legitimate concerns raised about his range in coverage. Without the ability to handle deep zones with confidence, Bullock then moves to a split-zone safety who still struggles working downhill as a tackler. That type of outcome would be detrimental to his stock, and drop him down boards to the Day 3 range.

