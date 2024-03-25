Highlights Deion Sanders claims he isn't afraid to utilize Eli Manning's draft strategy fo his star players.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are prime prospects in the 2025 draft class.

Colorado's success in 2024 will impact the players' draft positions.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders broke headlines recently stating his son, Shedeur Sanders, and teammate, Travis Hunter, will select the team(s) they want to play for in the NFL rather than accepting the outcome of the draft like everyone else.

In his statement, Sanders vowed to "pull an Eli" in reference to the 2004 NFL Draft, where Archie Manning, father of Peyton and Eli Manning, and Eli told the then San Diego Chargers that Eli would not suit up for the team if they selected him, demanding to play for the New York Giants.

Let's look back on this famous quarterback controversy from 2004 and how Sanders could manage to pull it off for Shedeur and Travis in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Related Trading Out of No.3 Draft Slot Could Be in Patriots Best Interest New England's many needs could lead them to move back, accumulate more draft capital, and nab a second-tier QB prospect in April.

Eli Manning Famously Refused To Play for the Chargers

Sanders coaches two stars at Colorado with NFL aspirations

CreditL Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In 2004, the consensus number-one overall pick, Eli Manning, and his father, Archie, publicly informed the Chargers that Eli would not play for the team if drafted by them first overall.

Instead, Manning wanted to be in New York, playing for the Giants, so he wouldn't compete in the same conference as his brother, Peyton, who was already in the AFC.

Manning soon got his wish as, despite being drafted number-one to San Diego, a trade was accepted by the Chargers to send Eli to New York for Philip Rivers, who the Giants selected fourth overall.

Sanders claims he will do the same for his two stars at Colorado in Hunter and Shedeur. Shedeur Sanders will suit up for his second season at Colorado alongside Hunter, who both played under Deion at Jackson State University and are first-round pick candidates for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders 2023 Stats Stat Sanders Completions 298 Passing Yards 3,230 Touchdowns 31 Completion % 69.3 Rate 151.7

Travis Hunter 2023 Stats Stat Hunter Receptions 57 Receiving Yards 721 Touchdowns 5 Tackles 30 Interceptions 3

In 2023, Sanders shined at the quarterback spot for Colorado, leading one of the top offenses in the country, while Hunter made a strong impact on both sides of the ball, showing his versatility as arguably the best two-way player in college football.

Both players could be considered first-round locks for the 2025 NFL Draft and could also find themselves off the board within the first 10 picks.. Sanders is currently ranked as a top-three quarterback prospect according to ESPN and could find his stock rising with a stellar 2024 campaign.

Hunter is projected as more of a defensive back given he was recruited primarily as a cornerback out of high school, but offers elite potential as a receiver, similar to his coach's skillset back in his playing days.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Travis Hunter is the first player in 21 years to record 100+ receiving yards and an interception in the same game. He did so in his debut game with the Buffaloes against TCU in 2023.

A pivotal role in both players' draft stocks will be Colorado's performance as a team in 2024. The Buffaloes finished with the 16th-best recruiting class in the Big 12, according to 247Sports, landing highly-touted offensive lineman Jordan Seaton out of IMG Academy.

If Colorado can turn things around from their 4-8 record in 2023, Hunter and Sanders could find themselves as early first-round locks for the 2025 NFL Draft.

With his two stars set to leave Colorado for the NFL after this season, coach Sanders could also find his way into the league as a coach, with Jerry Jones famously complimenting his former player back in September.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.