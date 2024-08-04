Highlights ​​​​​​ Deion Sanders would be a great coaching fit in Dallas if the organization decides to move on from Mike McCarthy in 2025.

Sanders and Jerry Jones have a great relationship that dates back to when Deion played for the Cowboys in the 90s.

The team could potentially trade CeeDee Lamb in return for draft capital, and move up for Deions son, Sheduer Sanders, in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It came as a major shock when Jerry Jones announced that Mike McCarthy would be retained after the team disappointed in the playoffs once again. McCarthy led the Dallas Cowboys to another 12-5 record and the number two seed in the NFC before getting annihilated by the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round as the heavy favorites at home.

Mike McCarthy's Win-Loss Record in Dallas Year Regular Season Playoffs 2020 6-10 0-0 2021 12-5 0-1 2022 12-5 1-1 2023 12-5 0-1

The franchise has had no shortage of regular season success since McCarthy took over in 2020. The Cowboys are currently the only team in the NFL to win 12+ games in each of the past three seasons. Despite having loaded rosters, each of McCarthy's three playoff losses have ended in ugly fashion and resulted in the Cowboys getting consistently outplayed in all three phases.

If the organization decides to move on from McCarthy at the conclusion of the season, Deion Sanders is a highly intriguing replacement that comes to mind. Sanders is considered one of the best team motivators in college football, and will be able to bring energy to a Cowboys team that has a tendency to crumble when the lights are the brightest.

Prime Time has carried the reputation of being an intimidating, lock-down corner who became one of the greatest defensive players to ever play the game. The energy and attitude he brings into the building reflects that of toughness and physicality. Sanders would turn Dallas into a physical football team that will no longer be pushed around by Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur.

McCarthy has proven that he is fully capable of creating an offense that can light up the scoreboard. But the Cowboys could use a different voice in the building to help re-brand their franchise into what it used to be.

Sanders and Jones Have a Long-Standing Relationship

Prime Time helped Dallas win their third Super Bowl in four years.

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys are nicknamed "America's Team" due to the fact that they have the largest fan base in the league. The organization's fan base and brand grew immensely during the 90s when the Cowboys won three Super Bowl Titles in a four-year span, ultimately creating a dynasty. Sanders played a key role in helping the Cowboys brand grow into what it has become today.

Sanders played in the midst of a major rivalry between Dallas and the San Francisco 49ers. "Prime Time" won the league DPOY award and a Super Bowl Title while playing on a one-year deal with the 49ers in 1994. He then decided to sign a seven-year, $35 million contract with Dallas the following season, which made him the highest paid defensive player at the time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deion Sanders won two Super Bowl Titles back-to-back (1996,1996) with two different teams. (DAL, SF) He was named DPOY in 1994 and was an eight-time pro-bowler and all-pro during his career.

An offseason knee procedure kept him sidelined until week nine of the 1995 season. But Sanders' return helped propel the Cowboys to their third championship in four years. He then proceeded to play in Dallas for the next four seasons, earning an all-pro award in each of them.

A few months ago, Sanders spoke to Reach the People Media on YouTube about his relationship with Jones.

He was my Goliath and talking about a great player. Unbelievable. He was the reason I stayed at a certain level to make sure I could handle him.

Sanders openly discussing his admiration for Jones gives us a glimpse at how the two men have a strong friendship. Jones loves to reminisce about the success of his Cowboys teams from the 90s, and bringing Coach Prime back to Dallas sounds like it could be in the realm of possibility.

The Cowboys Could Trade Up for Shedeur Sanders

The organization would receive a haul in a potential CeeDee Lamb trade.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The contract status of both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb has been looming over the organization for the entirety of the offseason, yet neither of them seem to have made any significant progress with the front office regarding an extension. Micah Parsons is due for a massive payday in the near future as well.

Signing all three to massive contract extensions would result in Dallas becoming more top-heavy on the books than they already are. This would make it nearly impossible to construct a roster capable of winning a Super Bowl.

Prescott is set to play out this season on the last year of his current deal. Meaning that he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement. Lamb has yet to show up to training camp as he and the team are currently in the midst of a contract holdout.

There has been no indication thus far that the Cowboys would be willing to trade Lamb. However, a trade involving the All-Pro wide receiver would give Dallas enough capital in return to potentially trade up for Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Miami Dolphins/Kansas City Chiefs Trade Details (2022) Dolphins Receive: Chiefs Receive: Tyreek Hill First Round Pick (2022) Second Round Pick (2022) Fourth Round Pick (2022) Fourth Round Pick (2023) Sixth Round Pick (2023)

The Kansas City Chiefs netted major draft capital from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill a few years back.

It would be fair to assume that Dallas could net a return similar to this, considering how Lamb has emerged as a top three pass catcher in the sport. This would provide the front office with enough resources to trade up and pair Shedeur up with his dad in Dallas, if they desired.

Sanders would be a viable replacement for Prescott, who is expected to be seeking north of $60 million annually on his next contract. This scenario would give Dallas a way out of paying both Prescott and Lamb astronomical amounts of money, and resetting the franchise in the right direction with a franchise quarterback on a cheap deal.

How Realistic is a Reunion Between Sanders and the Cowboys?

Nothing can be ruled out if Dallas is one-and-done or misses the postseason entirely.

CreditL Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As previously stated, the Cowboys have shown zero indication so far that a Lamb trade will happen. However, the NFL is a copycat league as teams have a tendency to follow in the footsteps of winning organizations, such as the Chiefs.

If there is one thing that is understood about Jerry Jones, it is that he envies the opportunity to generate buzz and place his beloved Cowboys in the spotlight.

Seeing both Deion and Shedeur in Dallas would consistently headline sports talk shows and podcasts for the foreseeable future, which is exactly what would put a smile on Jones' face.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.