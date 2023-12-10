Highlights Deivid Washington is strongly considered to be one of Chelsea's most promising academy talents.

Mauricio Pochettino played him against Brentford at the start of the 2023/2024 season after a £17m arrival from Santos.

He's been compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and has been tipped for a loan move in 2024.

Deivid Washington is strongly considered to be a future star at Chelsea. Making his debut for the club in their 2-0 loss at home to Brentford - albeit only due to an injury crisis in West London - Washington has already made a name for himself at the age of 18. It is hoped that he will only improve from here.

Chelsea have a reputation for producing world-class talent from their academy at Cobham. In just the past few years, Fikayo Tomori, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Marc Guehi have graduated from the academy; all four are now considered some of England's most promising talent. Washington is officially part of the academy, but he was only signed in the summer of 2023 from Santos.

Chelsea often sell their academy graduates for profit to meet Financial Fair Play Rules, but with Washington only joining recently, it is unlikely the Blues have any plans to do the same to him. And with several stars from Cobham now regulars at Stamford Bridge - most notably club captain Reece James, Conor Gallagher and Levi Colwill - there is hope Washington will soon break into the first-team on a consistent basis.

Even though Washington is only 18, it might not be long until he is a name on a Premier League teamsheet every week. Brazil have produced some of the greatest footballers of all time and there will be hope in Washington's native country that he can write his name into history as well. This article goes through everything you need to know about the teenager - from his position and height to his potential at Stamford Bridge.

Key information:

Age, nationality, height, weight, position

Deivid Washington - Key information Age 18 Nationality Brazil Height 6'2 Weight 73kg Position ST Secondary Positions RW, LW

Washington is a striker and a 'classic' modern-day number nine. However, he can also play as a left-winger or as a right-winger, highlighting his well-rounded qualities in the final third. Being versatile will only help Washington in the future, especially if he wants to fight his way into Chelsea's first team.

The youngster was born on the 5th of June 2005, meaning he is 18 years old. At that age, most are still studying and are potentially about to move to university, but he is not a regular teenager. His determination and work ethic have allowed him to be considered one of the most promising youngsters in his native country and now England.

Washington is 187cm tall - or six feet 2 inches. It makes him one of the taller attackers around for his age, highlighting that he can dominate defenders in the air. It's a key part of his characteristics on the football pitch, which will only develop as he continues to grow.

Last, but not least, Washington weighs 73kg (11 and a half stone), highlighting how he is strong and powerful for his age.

Style of play

Compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Washington is a modern-day number nine who can play across the front three. As a right-footed forward, he is capable of cutting inside from the left flank or using his strength and power down the middle.

Chelsea journalist and fan Simon Phillips provided an analysis of Washington to GIVEMESPORT, stating he has similarities to legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimović:

Deivid is a typical Brazilian attacker - full of talent, skill, and a decent finisher. He has good instincts inside the box and can be a good poacher. You can describe him as a good modern-day number 9. His style of play doesn't really closely resemble any current or former Chelsea player, but he has drawn comparisons to Zlatan Ibrahimović in his early days, which is obviously a huge compliment. This is due to his all-around contributions and how he can do it all in attack.

Statistics

Goals, assists and appearances for Santos

As Washington only joined Chelsea in August - after the club's opening two games of the 2023/2024 season - he has not had the opportunity to settle into life in London yet. Moving from South America to the capital of Great Britain is bound to be a struggle for anyone, let alone when they're just 18 years old.

Nevertheless, Washington did feature for the final ten minutes in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford. However, Pochettino did say post-match that this only occurred due to an injury crisis in the squad.

Alex Matos and Deivid Washington - the plan was yesterday to play at 7 o’clock with the under-21 and we stopped them to play, they came with us. We didn’t have another player, only to take another from the under-21 but they were playing also. Too many injured players and we didn’t have more.

However, before his £17m move to Chelsea, Washington was thriving for Brazilian giants Santos - as outlined in the table below. The Brazilian youngster showcased his talent in a strikingly different league to the Premier League. His natural but raw ability will only become more polished as he continues to adapt to life in England.

Washington's Stats at Santos Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Série A 9 2 0 2 0 Copa Sudamericana 4 0 0 0 0 Copa do Brasil 3 0 0 0 0 CBF Brasileiro U20 9 3 0 0 0 Cophinha 4 3 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt.

Contract information

Contract length and wages

When joining Chelsea in the summer, Washington signed a seven-year deal with an option of a further year. Long contracts have become a common tactic under Todd Boehly in West London. It is suggested he is currently earning £7,000 per week (according to Spotrac); it's a luxurious wage for someone who is only 18 years old. However, it is a fraction compared to some of his teammates, who are earning over £100,000 per week.

Nevertheless, Chelsea securing his signature for seven years - potentially eight - means he is unlikely to leave West London soon. The Brazilian has his long-term financial security already sorted, yet it might improve if he starts to earn regular minutes in the Premier League.

Future at Stamford Bridge

High aspirations after £17m move

It is not clear when Washington will break into the spotlight at Chelsea. A rare appearance at home to Brentford highlighted his raw but exciting talent, whilst he is continually featuring in Pochettino's training sessions. It paints a positive picture for his future, especially if Pochettino - a manager synonymous with giving youngsters opportunities - remains as manager. Simon Phillips provided his insight on Washington's future at Stamford Bridge, stating:

Chelsea spent £17m on him and gave him a 7-year contract, so that tells you that they have high aspirations for the striker. Deivid was scouted by specialist scouts at Chelsea who have been working in South America recently, including the well-known Joe Shields.

Potential

Loan move expected for 2024

At just 18 years old, Washington's talent needs polishing. He has instincts in front of goal and well-rounded qualities for his age, but, if he wants to be one of Chelsea's best players, then he will need to be more consistent during matches. It's a common sight for any young player, especially after moving to the other side of the world.

Simon Phillips believes Washington has a bright future ahead of him, but added that a loan move will likely be the outcome next season.

He can improve on his aerial ability and when deciding to shoot, but he certainly has a promising future at such a young age. I can see him getting more chances with the first team over time, but a loan next season will be the best move.

As with most players, Washington's long-term future will depend highly on his work ethic, determination and desire to become one of Europe's best players. Coupled with managing to stay injury-free, it will be a challenge for the 18-year-old, but one that every promising footballer goes through.