Tottenham have suffered a fresh injury blow with Dejan Kulusevski being assessed ahead of their game against AZ Alkmaar later this week, according to Paul O Keefe.

Kulusevski has been a shining light for Spurs this season despite the north London club enduring a disappointing campaign. The Swedish attacker has been given more freedom, often deployed in a more central role where he can have a greater impact on the team.

Ange Postecoglou has been forced to contend with a host of injury problems this season. The Australian manager has had to use younger talents such as Mikey Moore, Lucas Bergvall, and Archie Gray perhaps more often than he would have liked, piling a lot of pressure on their shoulders.

Reporting on X, agent O Keefe has confirmed that Kulusevski is being investigated after suffering a foot injury ahead of their game against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. In better news, Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, and Dominic Solanke are in line to return to the squad.

"Dejan Kulusevski is suffering from a foot injury that's being investigated further. In better news Romero, VDV and Solanke in line for Thursday's squad."

Kulusevski is one Tottenham player who has been quite fortunate with injuries this season, which is a rarity in Postecoglou's squad. Although it's a huge boost that Romero, Van De Ven and Solanke could return, losing Kulusevski for an extended period would be a major disappointment.

After AZ Alkmaar, Spurs have a tough home fixture against Bournemouth in the Premier League, before facing Alkmaar once again in the second leg next week. The north London outfit then face Fulham just a few days later before an international break.

Even missing just a couple of weeks will mean the Swedish international could be unavailable for four games. Postecoglou will undoubtedly be desperate for an international break to come around quickly as he slowly starts to see his squad bolstered through players returning from injury.

