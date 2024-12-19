Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski has hailed Manchester United star and former teammate Amad Diallo as an 'unbelievable talent' after their time together at Serie A side Atalanta - with the pair set to face off in the League Cup quarter-final on Thursday evening.

Diallo has shot to prominence under Ruben Amorim this season, racking up the most assists of any Red Devils star alongside his exploits on Sunday which saw him win a penalty and score a last-gasp clincher to topple Manchester City in the derby. It's seen praise flood in for the young Ivorian from fans, teammates and pundits alike - and now Kulusevski has joined in on the act with the Spurs star stating that Diallo's talent will only increase with time.

Kulusevski Says Amad's 'Talent' is 'Unbelievable'

The winger has known of his former teammate's talents for years

Speaking to HaytersTV ahead of their League Cup tie, Kulusevski said of his former Atalanta pal:

"Yeah, his talent is unbelievable, and he's been by far one of their best players this season. He has so much talent, and it won't take him long. "Atalanta was a beautiful football club and they knew their talent. It was not only him, there were a lot of good players."

Having seen Amad grow through the youth system in Bergamo, Kulusevski also played alongside stars such as Timothy Castagne and Remo Freuler - now at Fulham and Nottingham Forest respectively - whilst other renowned stars such as Alejandro Gomez, Josip Ilicic and Marten de Roon plied their trade at the club.

Amad's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 3rd Shots Per Game 1.7 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.24 1st

But with two obvious success stories in Kulusevski and Amad, Premier League fans will be wondering when the next star to come through their ranks will land on English shores - with Ademola Lookman having been touted for a move back to the top-flight having spent time at Everton, Fulham and Leicester City.

A lack of games in Italy meant that Kulusevski found his way to Tottenham, where he recently made his 100th Premier League appearance with 19 goals to show for his efforts, but his words have shown that he hasn't forgotten his time under Gian Piero Gasperini.

United's Other Youthful Players Must Show Their Talent

The Red Devils have a young squad with huge potential

United also have another former Atalanta star in their ranks in the form of Rasmus Hojlund, and although he hasn't quite hit the ground running on a consistent basis at Old Trafford just yet, there is enough reason to suggest that the Dane will reach his potential under Portuguese boss Amorim, who likes to utilise mobile, strong forwards in his front line having done so with Viktor Gyokeres at Sporting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad Diallo has one goal in six caps for the Ivory Coast.

United and Spurs are both desperately in need of a win on Thursday, having had below-par seasons in the Premier League so far, and Ange Postecoglou will be well aware that the Ivorian can cause real damage to his backline, which is currently depleted thanks to injuries.

A win will see the victors face one of Arsenal, Newcastle United or league leaders Liverpool in a two-legged semi-final in the new year, with a trip to Wembley awaiting the winners - and that should serve as enough motivation to turn on the heat in north London.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-12-24.