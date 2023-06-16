Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski would be a 'good signing' if they secure him on a permanent deal, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Swedish international is currently on loan at Hotspur Way, but there's been some talk of interest from other clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Dejan Kulusevski

Kulusevski signed for Spurs on loan from Juventus last year on an 18-month deal, which is due to expire this summer.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently reported that Spurs are advancing in talks to sign Kulusevski on a permanent deal, with the 23-year-old keen on staying in north London.

However, according to Chronicle Live, Newcastle United have scouted Kulusevski and have been offered the opportunity to sign him.

Kulusevski recently spoke about his future, casting doubt over whether he'd extend his stay at Hotspur Way.

He said: "I don't know honestly…we will see. I'm just focused on the pitch, I tried to do as good as I can and now of course it's time to speak with the club."

The Juventus loanee enjoyed an impressive start to life in England, leading to some praise from former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

He said: "Unbelievable impact. If I was a Tottenham fan at the moment, I would be feeling happy with the new signings because we've got a player that at 22, listening to these managers talking about how humble he is and that he wants to learn, it's fantastic."

What has Jones said about Kulusevski?

Jones has suggested that securing Kulusevski on a permanent deal would be a 'good signing'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Kulusevski too - there are rumours around him and Newcastle United, which was surprising. I still believe, in the case of Kulusevski, that Tottenham still want him.

"I think the option they've actually got on Kulusevski at £26m is really good value and that would be a good signing. I'd be surprised if they didn't end up going through with that."

Should Tottenham sign Kulusevski on a permanent deal?

At the age of 23, Kulusevski has plenty of time to develop into a world-class player, and he's already shown some impressive signs at Spurs.

The former Atalanta forward has scored seven goals and provided 16 assists so far - a fairly positive return considering their poor form as a squad.

£26m is a bit of a bargain in this day and age, so it could be a smart bit of business from Daniel Levy.