Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski 'doesn't look right this season', says Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Tottenham's attacking options have struggled to perform alongside Harry Kane this term.

Tottenham news - Dejan Kulusevski

Spurs signed Kulusevski from Juventus initially on loan, but the fee plus an obligation to buy if certain criteria are met will total £38m, as per Sky Sports.

A report from Football Insider recently claimed that Spurs were pushing to sign Kulusevski on a permanent deal regardless of any criteria being met, with a move close to completion.

The Swedish forward is going through a bit of a tricky spell at Hotspur Way, but every combination of forwards Antonio Conte looks to use for Spurs simply isn't working as efficiently as he would have hoped.

Heung-min Son, Richarlison, and Kulusevski have a combined eight Premier League goals so far this campaign, as per FBref.

With Kane bagging 20 league goals already this season, it's scary to think where Spurs could be without their talisman.

What has Bridge said about Kulusevski?

Bridge has suggested that there's something not quite right with Kulusevski at the moment, but he's certainly not the only Spurs player who needs to step it up.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "For Tottenham this season, what they've lost is 20 goals from Son, the Premier League top goalscorer last year. I think Saturday was only his sixth goal of the season.

"Kulusevski hasn't had a good season, he's had a lot of injuries and he doesn't look right to me.

"Richarlison, he hasn't scored. All three of them haven't done enough alongside Harry Kane and they all need to step up."

How has Kulusevski performed this season?

Kulusevski has scored twice and provided five assists in the Premier League this campaign, as per FBref, but the 22-year-old is currently going through a lengthy dry spell in a Spurs shirt.

The Juventus loanee has provided zero assists and scored one goal in the league since the World Cup break - an alarming drop in form for the Spurs winger.

Kulusevski was recently dropped to the bench as Conte's side defeated Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the league at the weekend and with Son and Richarlison combining to score Tottenham's third goal of the game, Kulusevski may be facing a spell out of the starting eleven.

If Spurs want to guarantee a place in the Champions League ahead of next season, there's no doubt an improvement is needed from their current crop of attackers.