Koln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic ‘really wants’ to join Leeds United before transfer deadline day, German newspaper BILD has reported.

The Whites could soon return with another bid for the 26-year-old Austria international after seeing their initial proposal rejected by Koln earlier in the window.

Daniel Farke’s side remain keen on signing a new midfielder before the August 30 deadline following the sale of Glen Kamara to Rennes in July.

According to BILD, a bid in the region of £6.8m could be enough to lure Ljubicic to Elland Road this summer, and the central midfielder has already given the green light for the move.

Leeds are desperate for reinforcements after racking up around £139m in player sales, with the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Kamara leaving.

Centre-forward Georginio Rutter became the latest departure – this week, the 22-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Brighton after the Seagulls activated his £40m release clause.

Bundesliga Ace Keen on Elland Road Move

Koln ‘open to selling’ the 26-year-old

According to BILD, Koln would consider a sale if Leeds were to improve their offer for Ljubicic, after rejecting the Whites’ initial approach in July.

Ljubicic is said to have snubbed Koln’s offer to extend his existing contract beyond 2025, leaving the club in a tricky position this summer.

With a transfer ban in place, the 2. Bundesliga outfit would not be able to bring in a replacement for the 26-year-old before the transfer window shuts on August 30, but they also risk losing him for free next year.

After joining on a free transfer from Rapid Vienna in 2021, the Austria international made 94 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and adding six assists.

Dejan Ljubicic Koln Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Games 26 Assists 2 Pass accuracy 79.5% Progressive passes per 90 3.69 Tackles per 90 1.89 Minutes played 2,054

Last season, Ljubicic was unable to prevent the club from avoiding relegation from the German top division, as Koln finished second-bottom, just one point adrift of safety.

If he were to join, the 26-year-old would only become Leeds’ fifth incoming of the summer in a fairly quiet window for Daniel Farke, with only Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell’s arrivals.

Leeds Dealt Jonathan Rowe Blow

Marseille table a fresh bid for the Norwich star

Leeds United have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Norwich winger Jonathan Rowe as Marseille have sent a new bid to acquire the 23-year-old, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites may now be forced to look elsewhere in their search for a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, with Marseille stepping up their chase of Rowe in recent days.

According to Romano, Rowe is currently prioritising a switch to the Ligue 1 giants and has let Norwich know of his intentions to move to Marseille this summer.

The French outfit have now tabled a fresh third offer worth around £13.5million, leaving Leeds behind in the race to sign the talented winger.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-08-24.